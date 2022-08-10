ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Ray, NY

NYSP Investigating ATV Crash That Killed 13-Year-Old in Wayne County

New York State Police are investigating an ATV accident in Wayne County that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old. Police say they were called to a home in Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon for a reported serious ATV accident. Arriving troopers say they caller was performing CPR on the injured boy. State Police say they began to perform life-saving efforts, as well, including the use of an AED.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amish#Buggy#Traffic Accident#The New York State Police#State Route 37
