bassmaster.com
Reynolds represents All-American class on final day
ANDERSON, S.C.– When he was selected as a 2022 Bassmaster All-American, Nathan Reynolds from Backwoods Bassin’ was surprised by the increase in engagement he received from anglers and potential sponsors, particularly on social media. “I have gotten a lot of attention on social media and I wasn’t really...
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Saturday High School Red Zone football jamboree recap
Spartanburg – Saturday morning at Broome high school there were three jamborees involving 5 area high schools. Spartanburg High rolled past Mallard Creek out of Charlotte, 35-8. Greer defeated Union County, 35-6. Broome cruised past R-S Central, 27-6. In Anderson County several area South Carolina teams faced several squads out of Georgia in the Lake […]
gamecocksonline.com
No. 12 South Carolina to Face No. 2 Duke in Exhibition Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer will hit the road and head to Durham to take on the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils for their preseason exhibition on Friday. The No. 12 ranked Gamecocks head into the 2022 season having advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals (the program’s ninth-straight tournament appearance), ending the year 14-7-1. Fans will see 22 familiar and returning faces, in addition to 12 newcomers joining this fall. Head coach Shelley Smith will enter into her 22nd season with South Carolina, joined by Associate Head Coach Jamie Smith, and Assistant Coach Marnie Merritt.
2022 Preview: Westside Rams
The Westside Rams are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.
Multiple fights halt South Carolina high school’s football jamboree
GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA/WBTW) — Several people were hurt Friday night during fights among spectators that halted a high school football jamboree, authorities said. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the fights that occurred during the event at Greenwood High School. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots being fired during […]
FOX Carolina
Bassmaster High School National Championship winners announced
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship winners were announced as the event came to an end on Saturday at Lake Hartwell. Reece Keeney and Bryce Moder of Northeast Wisconsin Bass were named the winners with a three-day total of 43 pounds and...
laurenscountysports.com
Inside the Lines: Success makes trip home shorter
YORK – It’s a long way to drive for a couple quarters, but a fervent core of Laurens and Clinton fans made the trek, and the Bill Pate White Rose Football Classic on Friday night was entertaining from start to finish. It was a mid-September night in mid-August....
spartanburgsportsradio.com
2022 High School Football Preview Spartanburg
When Spartanburg hired Mark Hodge to replace Hall of Fame Coach Chris Miller, expectations were, even if not too fair, that he would turn the program around rather quickly. That’s the respect everyone has for Coach Hodge, a 2 time State Championship winner at Chapman. While all Viking fans I spoke with believed it would happen, quietly everyone wondered if it could happen within a couple of years.
footballscoop.com
Shane Beamer makes South Carolina players sit in stadium's upper deck to deliver key message
Perhaps one of the biggest factors around the buy-in and optimism for Shane Beamer’s early tenure atop South Carolina football is the positive “culture” that Beamer & Co. continue to instill in the program. This week, as the Gamecocks wind through just their second preseason camp under...
How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1
South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
Let me tell you some good news
I enjoy hearing positive, upbeat news and often say in conversation, “tell me something good.” I’ve decided today to turn the tables on myself and “tell you something good.” So here we go. The Spartan Races at the Johnson Farm and Lynch’s Woods were a...
anglerschannel.com
Martin Family Embracing First Trip To Bassmaster High School National Championship
ANDERSON, S.C. — Bassmaster Elite Series pro Scott Martin has been antsy this week, and not just because he’s been thinking about the upcoming Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite Series event on Lake Oahe. This week, he is the boat captain for his daughter Hilary and her fishing partner...
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
The Post and Courier
Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases
One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
clemson.edu
Exciting Clemson Home dining options for employees
As the Fall 2022 semester begins, faculty and staff are encouraged to take note of the following updates from Clemson Home:. $5 Fridays will continue being offered for Clemson faculty and staff. McAlister Dining Hall is now The Dish at McAlister and has an updated layout with each station having...
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
greenvillejournal.com
Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville
Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
The Post and Courier
Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside
SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
