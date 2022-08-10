ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTt0X_0hBJAIGY00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — With each of Milwaukee’s top two closer options unavailable, Matt Bush stepped in and showcased the depth of the Brewers’ bullpen as they adapt to life without four-time All-Star Josh Hader.

Bush, acquired from the Texas Rangers last week, struck out two batters and retired the side in order in the ninth inning to close out the Brewers’ 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

“That’s as good of an inning as we’ve seen this year,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Milwaukee won for just the second time in eight games to move to within one game of the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals, who fell 16-5 to the Colorado Rockies.

The Brewers have gone 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the division standings since trading Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.

“We’d be lying if we said we weren’t looking at it,” Milwaukee’s Andrew McCutchen said. “Everyone looks at it. You can’t help but see it even when you’re not looking for it. I’m a big baseball fan, so I’m always watching baseball. I’m always following what’s going on. I see that, of course. But I also understand we’ve just got to take care of business. Whatever’s ahead of us, in front of us, take care of that. Be where your feet are.”

McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs. Tyrone Taylor made a leaping catch to rob Tampa Bay’s David Peralta of a homer.

Bush picked up his second save of the season, with his other coming April 23 as a member of the Rangers. His last save before this season was back in 2017.

The Brewers opted for Bush because Devin Williams had pitched four of the last six days and Taylor Rogers had undergone a cortisone shot in his left knee Sunday.

Rogers was one of the players the Brewers acquired in the Hader trade. Counsell said he hoped Rogers would be available Wednesday.

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (4-2) struck out four while allowing two runs, two hits and no walks over five innings in his second start since coming off the injured list. Peralta, who threw 65 pitches Tuesday, had missed nearly 2½ months with a shoulder injury.

Tampa Bay managed just four hits, though Yandy Díaz broke out of an 0-for-21 slump by hitting a two-run homer.

“They pitched well,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Another day of us not swinging the bats maybe to our capabilities.”

The Rays also got a tough break.

Peralta led off the top of the second with a drive to right center, but Taylor timed his jump correctly and reached his glove over the wall to make the catch and prevent a game-tying homer. Taylor said he hadn’t reached over the wall to prevent a homer like that since he was in the Single-A Florida State League.

“That was the coolest thing I’ve done on defense,” Taylor said. “I’ve made some pretty cool catches in the minor leagues and stuff, but this is the big leagues. It’s like something you dream of as a kid, playing baseball in your backyard.”

McCutchen hit an RBI ground-rule double in the first inning and broke a 2-all tie with a run-scoring single in the fifth. Wong followed with a two-run double into the left-field corner to make it 5-2.

Tampa Bay’s Jose Siri hit a one-out RBI double to right in the seventh, but got thrown out attempting to stretch it to a triple. Adames took the throw from right fielder Hunter Renfroe and fired to third in time to retire Siri.

“You can’t make those mistakes,” Cash said.

Tampa Bay’s Ryan Yarbrough (0-7) struck out five but allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: OF Manuel Margot started a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays. Margot went on the injured list June 21 with a right patellar tendon strain.

Brewers: Rogers said the knee issue had been bothering him for a couple of months and coincided with the start of his struggles that got him removed as San Diego’s closer before the trade to Milwaukee. “I didn’t want it to be public because I didn’t want it to be like an excuse for struggles,” Rogers said. “Everybody goes through things through the season.” … Counsell said C Omar Narváez will probably remain on the injured list beyond the minimum of 10 days. Narváez went on the injured list Thursday with a strained left quadriceps.

LHP Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.50 ERA) starts for the Rays and RHP Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.49) pitches for the Brewers as this two-game series concludes Wednesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Miami's Jesus Aguilar resting on Wednesday night

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will sit on the bench after Lewin Diaz was named Wednesday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 285 batted balls this season, Aguilar has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Chicago

White Sox offensive woes continue in 5-3 loss to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday.Greinke allowed nine hits but didn't walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings.Vinnie Pasquantino homered and Nicky Lopez had a two-run single for the Royals, who on back-to-back four-game series for the first time since Aug. 11-18, 2014. Kansas City took three of four from visiting Boston before doing the same to Chicago.Cease (12-5) allowed three hits and one run...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Brewers' stats since All-Star break prove David Stearns' trade deadline approach was sound

The 2022 trade deadline will not be one that Milwaukee Brewers fans will soon forget. To be sure, this is not a positive thing either. The Brewers traded away the best relief pitcher in their history for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects and Lamet was designated for assigning soon afterward as Josh Hader joined the Padres. Milwaukee then traded for Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in separate deals. Missing from the line of transactions is one that Brewers fans were wishing desperately for: a bat to improve the offense.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX Sports

Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz out of Colorado's Thursday lineup versus St. Louis

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is not starting in Thursday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Diaz will rest on Thursday afternoon after Brian Serven was chosen as Colorado's catcher for German Marquez. According to Baseball Savant on 201 batted balls this season, Diaz has recorded a 6% barrel rate...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Jason Day faced enough stress just to make sure they got into the PGA Tour’s postseason. Now that they’re here, they want to keep going. Fowler had a change of caddies and putters and finally started to see some putts fall, though still not enough to his liking. Day recovered from a spiked fever and burning sensation in his eyes and played bogey-free Thursday at the TPC Southwind. Both had a 5-under 65. That wasn’t good enough to lead the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only to hope. Si Woo Kim holed out from 167 yards in the 18th fairway for eagle to cap off a superb finish of 6-under par on his last six holes, giving him a 62 and an early share of the lead with J.J. Spaun.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio named No. 2 prospect in all baseball

Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio has been one of the rare positives surrounding the team as of late. Allegedly, the Brewers were out on Juan Soto because David Stearns refused to include Chourio in any deal. If Stearns is not willing to part with Chourio for a player like Juan Soto, fans can be assured that the Brewers have someone special on their hands. Baseball American certainly thinks so. In their latest ranking of MLB’s top 100 prospects, they ranked Jackson Chourio number two.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Manuel Margot
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Yandy Díaz
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Kolten Wong
FOX Sports

Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Drury, Nola homer in big rally, Padres beat Giants 13-7

SAN DIEGO (AP) — This is the team the San Diego Padres envisioned having when they acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Drury at last week’s trade deadline. Yes, there was a five-game losing streak, including losing three games at the rival Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend and a flummoxing 26-inning scoreless streak. But when they broke out of the slump, the Padres did it impressively, scoring 20 runs in consecutive wins against the San Francisco Giants.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rays' Yu Chang sitting Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.0 FanDuel points....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#The Texas Rangers#Nl#The San Diego Padres
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy