ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ukraine bombed key Russian air base in Crimea, Ukrainian official says unofficially

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNuTz_0hBJAHNp00

A series of large explosions rocked a key Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday afternoon, killing one civilian and wounding nine more people, local health officials and Crimea's Kremlin-installed leader Sergei Aksyonov said. Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, used the peninsula to launch its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, and regularly uses the Saki air base to strike Ukrainian targets in the south.

Russia's Defense Ministry originally said nobody was injured in the blasts and no damage was inflicted at the air base, near a Black Sea beach resort popular with Russian tourists. Moscow then blamed the explosions on the detonation of air force ordnance, possibly due to a "violation of safety requirements." Nevertheless, Aksyonov raised the terrorism alert level around the base, calling the measure "exclusively prophylactic, because the situation in the region is under full control."

Ukraine publicly denied responsibility for the explosions, though the Defense Ministry deadpanned on Facebook that the blasts "once again recalls the rules of fire safety and the prohibition of smoking in unspecified places." An unidentified senior Ukrainian military official told The New York Times that Ukrainian forces did carry out the strike, using "a device exclusively of Ukrainian manufacture." The official said Ukrainian loyalist partisans were involved in the operation, but did not elaborate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not directly mention the blasts in his daily address Tuesday night, but he did say that "this Russian war against Ukraine and against all of free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea — its liberation."

"A Ukrainian attack on Russian forces in the Crimean Peninsula would represent a significant expansion of Ukraine's offensive efforts" and "an embarrassment" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Times reports. Ukraine has been using new Western-supplied weapons to hit Russian targets deep behind Russian lines, but the country "possesses few weapons that can reach the peninsula, aside from aircraft that would risk being shot down immediately by Russia's heavy air defenses in the region. The air base, which is near the city of Novofederivka, is well over 100 miles from the nearest Ukrainian military position."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Crimea#Air Base#Russian#Kremlin#Ukrainian#The Defense Ministry#The New York Times
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
AFP

Finns call for halt to 'unbearable' Russian tourism

Buses of Russian tourists stream into Finland at Nuijamaa border crossing in the country's southeast, some hoping to enjoy the peaceful Finnish summer and others planning to travel further into Europe. But many Finns are unhappy with the situation, and the thought of Russians enjoying a Finnish summer while Ukrainians suffer under a brutal invasion has been met with indignation.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed his younger daughter to help mitigate the impact of international sanctions on the country’s imports. What Happened: Katerina Tikhonova — who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — is now assigned a new role in the country’s most powerful business lobby.
POLITICS
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy