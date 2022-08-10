ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, IN

cbs4indy.com

Mild, drier week ahead for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A drier week with mild temperatures is on the way for Indianapolis!. After the showers moved through Indiana today, a rainbow set over Memorial Stadium on Indiana University’s campus in Bloomington. Angela Ganote snapped this picture while moving her child in on campus Sunday. A mild...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

3 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Brown County dirt bike crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a dirt bike crash in Brown County Saturday afternoon. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive. The initial investigation found 30-year-old Cody Cooper was […]
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago

On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
MARION, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘She had a kind heart’: Family pleads for justice in deadly Indy hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Heartbroken family members are working to cope with the loss of a woman killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run on Indy’s near northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 10:50 p.m. to the area of 32nd Street and N. Keystone Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run crash with personal injury.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Officials release identity of body found near Tippecanoe river

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found along the north bank of the Tippecanoe River. 59-year-old Patrick Kelly was found deceased on August 10. At around 1:30 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a boater that had...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man killed in hit-and-run while biking on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night after a car hit him while he was riding a bike on the city’s east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Calhoun Street and S. Emerson Avenue on report of a person struck. This area is near S. Emerson and E. Raymond Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Coroner: Greenwood mall shooter was not on drugs or alcohol

GREENWOOD, Ind. — New info regarding the death of Jonathan Sapirman, the man responsible for a mass shooting that killed 3 people and injured 2 more last month inside Greenwood Park Mall, has been released. Sapirman was shot and killed by an armed Good Samaritan around 15 seconds after...
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Henry County dad arrested after leading police on chase with toddler in front seat

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a Henry County man after they say he lead them on a chase with a toddler unsecured in the front seat. A probable cause affidavit filed against Gary Smith says an officer with the New Castle Police Department went to pull Smith over for an expired plate before the chase. At the time, police say Smith was driving a 2-door Chevrolet truck.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Crash In Bloomington

Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

