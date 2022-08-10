ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Nevada judge denies loser's protest of GOP governor primary

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in...
1.3M Women Of Color In Bay Area Could Benefit If Assembly Bill 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
Calmatters: Could This Covid Program Help Reduce The California Housing Crisis?

An emergency housing voucher program offers improvements to the decades-old federal solution to the housing affordability crisis, but landlord reluctance remains a crucial hurdle. CalMatters. Section 8 vouchers have been one of the federal government's landmark responses to unaffordable housing for half a century. But too often in California, families...
CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch for lower elevation portions of northwest. Arizona, southeast California, and southern Nevada has been. cancelled. However, any thunderstorms that do form through the. remainder of the week will be capable of heavy rainfall, though. coverage should be rather...
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk

LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
