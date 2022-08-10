SANTA ROSA -- One person died after a delivery truck crashed into the back of a vehicle and then struck four other vehicles on state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on eastbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and left the female driver of a Nissan Versa dead after she succumbed to her injuries at Santa Rosa Memoriual Hospital, CHP officials said. Investigators determined the delivery truck driver failed to notice traffic slowing ahead and tried to swerve to avoid the Nissan but hit the left rear of it, causing the Nissan to overturn onto a guardrail. The truck then continued and hit four more vehicles before overturning on its side, according to the CHP.The name of the Nissan driver who died was not immediately available. The truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the other drivers involved reported minor or no injuries and were not taken to the hospital, CHP officials said.

