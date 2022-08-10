Read full article on original website
Lake County News
County issues update on water advisory, cyanotoxin testing
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A drinking water advisory remains in effect for households with individual water systems which use private intakes to draw from Clear Lake along the shoreline of the Lower and Oaks arms. County officials said there is no simple remedy if you are getting your water...
Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville. Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation. As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.
Gulch Fire burns vegetation in Lakeville east of Petaluma
LAKEVILLE, Sonoma County -- A vegetation fire burned about three acres east of Petaluma near the community of Lakeville in Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon before fire crew contained it.Cal Fire originally tweeted about the Gulch Fire at 4:41 p.m. burning near Old Adobe Road and Stage Gulch Road. In a subsequent tweet at 5:06 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had been contained and that crews would be putting out hotspots for the next couple of hours. People were urged to use caution while traveling in the area. There was no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Willits News
Mendocino County history: 1992 –’Everybody wins in swap for old observatory site’
Following is a news article about a big step the City of Ukiah took in the summer of 1992 toward acquiring the property that today is Observatory Park at 432 Observatory Ave. ‘Everybody wins in swap for old observatory site’. Ukiah is one step closer to establishing a long-sought-after historic...
Lake County News
Caltrans seeks community feedback on Highway 20 wildlife overcrossing in Colusa County
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — Caltrans is hosting a community open house next week to seek public comments about a proposed wildlife overcrossing on State Highway 20 in Colusa County. The event will be Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Williams City Hall, 810 E St. Community...
North Bay crews douse garbage fire after truck dumps burning load in Windsor
WINDSOR -- Crews in Sonoma County were able to extinguish a garbage fire in Windsor Tuesday after a truck was forced to dump its burning load in front of a park, authorities said.The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when the load in the garbage truck caught fire, forcing the driver to dump his load on a residential street in front of Robbins Park in Windsor. The load was reportedly near the intersection of Billington Lane and Cornell Street. The Sonoma County Fire District Twitter account posted images of crews at the scene of the fire.While the trash fire was quickly extinguished, authorities said crews would be on scene for a couple of hours cleaning up the mess. Residents were advised to avoid the area.
kymkemp.com
[Warning: Video May be Disturbing to Some Viewers] Major Injury Head-on Collision on Highway 101 Near Cooks Valley
This post contains of video of the accident that may be disturbing to some viewers. A head-on collision just occurred around 3:15 p.m. on August 9th just north of the Humboldt/Mendocino County line near the Patriot gas station in Cooks Valley. The accident involved a white Chevy Silverado pickup and...
viatravelers.com
17 Best Things to Do in Santa Rosa, California
There’s something for everyone in Santa Rosa. The gateway to Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, is equal parts reserved and weird. You’ll love the vibe here while checking out the best things to do in Santa Rosa. Excellent food, stellar hiking, biking, and incredible wines await in this northern California gem.
Delivery truck plows into multiple vehicles on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa; 1 dead
SANTA ROSA -- One person died after a delivery truck crashed into the back of a vehicle and then struck four other vehicles on state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on eastbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and left the female driver of a Nissan Versa dead after she succumbed to her injuries at Santa Rosa Memoriual Hospital, CHP officials said. Investigators determined the delivery truck driver failed to notice traffic slowing ahead and tried to swerve to avoid the Nissan but hit the left rear of it, causing the Nissan to overturn onto a guardrail. The truck then continued and hit four more vehicles before overturning on its side, according to the CHP.The name of the Nissan driver who died was not immediately available. The truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the other drivers involved reported minor or no injuries and were not taken to the hospital, CHP officials said.
Highway collision leaves two drivers injured
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A collision on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma Monday morning left both drivers unconscious, police said. Just before 6 a.m., a 35-year-old man in a white Chevrolet Spark was driving east on the highway between Frates Road and Browns Lane. Police said that he attempted to unlawfully overtake the vehicle in front […]
mendofever.com
Traffic Snarl on Highway 101 North of Willits After Single-Vehicle Collision
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information indicate Highway 101 is plugged up north of Willits near Shimmin’s Ridge after a vehicle plowed into a utility pole reportedly causing critical injuries for the driver. The accident was first reported at 10:38 a.m. when a single vehicle...
mendofever.com
Traffic Logjam on Highway 101 South of Hopland After Single Vehicle Accident
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that a truck pulling a trailer wrecked just south of the Green Bridge in Hopland at approximately 12:10 p.m. The truck is reportedly off of the roadway but the 25′ trailer blocked the northbound lane of Highway 101....
mendofever.com
Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
Truth about Napa beer-themed amusement park revealed
NAPA COUNTY (KRON) – As KRON4 reported last month, the New Belgium Brewing Company promised on its website a beer-themed amusement park – complete with illustrated concept designs – “coming soon to Napa.” But when planning officials cast doubt on whether such a plan would be allowed in the county, and the company did not respond to […]
mendofever.com
Mother in Critical Condition—Infant Uninjured—Lakeport Man Booked for DUI After Ukiah Fairgrounds Collision
A Lake County man finds himself behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning booked for felony driving under the influence causing bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department Lieutenant Thomas...
mendofever.com
Willits Shooting, Pursuit, and Subsequent Manhunt Nets Five Suspects, Says CHP
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/05/2022, at approximately 2056 hours, CHP was notified of a shooting victim in...
marinlocalnews.com
Mill Valley ex-mayor resigns, moves to Sonoma County
Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi McEntee, who sparked a firestorm by making an offhand comment during the Black Lives Matter movement, has resigned her seat as she is moving to Sonoma County. McEntee, now Sashi Sabaratnam after a recent divorce and marriage, works for the California Cooperative extension in Sonoma...
mendofever.com
Female Wants A Ride To Santa Rosa, Male Yelling In Front Of Location – Ukiah Police Logs 08.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Willits News
A million dollar auction in Ukiah: Redwood Empire Fair Junior Livestock Auction roars back
If you’ve never been to a Junior Livestock Auction at the Redwood Empire Fair, you may have missed out on one of the most interesting, emotional and educational experiences available during the four-day-long fair weekend. Every year, even during the last two Covid years, 4-H, FFA and Independent youth...
Police seek suspect in armed robbery, assault Tuesday night
(BCN) — Police in Petaluma are seeking a suspect that robbed and assaulted a man at gunpoint Tuesday evening. Police received a call at 9:08 p.m. from a man who said he had just been robbed while walking on St. Francis Drive near Caulfield Lane. The victim said he was approached from behind by one […]
