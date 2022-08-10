ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
MotorTrend Magazine

Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening

The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
NBC News

Elon Musk sells nearly 8 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares of Tesla worth around $6.88 billion, according to a series of financial filings published Tuesday night. His transactions occurred between Aug. 5 and 9, the Securities and Exchange Commission filings revealed, following Tesla’s 2022 annual shareholder meeting on Aug. 4 in Austin, Texas.
InvestorPlace

Elon Musk Sold Nearly $7 Billion in TSLA Stock. Here’s Why.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is in full focus after it was reported that CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares worth $6.88 billion. The six Form 4s depicting the trades were released last night on Tesla’s Investor Relations page. The sale is drawing ire from TSLA investors, as Musk tweeted in...
Entrepreneur

Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?

Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk’s bid was able to keep Twitter’s share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter’s Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.
Digital Trends

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites hacked by $25 homemade device

A $25 hacking tool that can seemingly breach Starlink’s internet terminals has been revealed by a security researcher. As reported by Wired and Gizmodo, Lennert Wouters, who works at Belgian university KU Leuven, showcased how to infiltrate the satellite dishes at the Black Hat Security Conference. For reference, Starlink...
torquenews.com

Musk Just Sold Billions of Tesla Shares Nicely Timing His Sale

A recently released SEC filing revealed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold approximately 7.9 million TSLA shares worth $6.9 billion after the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting on August 4. According to Teslarati Musk’s recent Form 4 filings were split into six transactions between August 5 to August 9, 2022.
Business Insider

Elon Musk's lawyers say Twitter is hiding the identities of key staff who calculate bot numbers, the main sticking point in the $44 billion deal, reports say

Elon Musk's lawyers want to question Twitter employees about bots, reports say. Musk's legal team is accusing Twitter of hiding employees who count bot and spam accounts. The defense team wants the records of Twitter employees so they can question them in court. Elon Musk's lawyers want to question the...
FOXBusiness

EV maker Rivian says its current models will not qualify for tax breaks

Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc on Thursday forecast a wider operating loss for the year and also said many of its current models will not qualify for new federal tax incentives. Shares dropped more than 2% in after-hours trade. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 38.95...
