As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct number of Tesla shares beneficially owned by Kimbal Musk and the value of that holding. We apologize for the error. Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm.
MotorTrend Magazine
Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening
The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
Elon Musk's Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan Demands $1 Billion In Divorce From Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin
The woman whose alleged affair with Elon Musk led to her divorce from Google co-founder Sergey Brin is reportedly demanding $1 billion as part of their settlement, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 37-year-old Nicole Shanahan and Musk allegedly had an affair in December during a multi-day art event...
Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and other billionaires are backing an exploration for rare minerals buried beneath Greenland's ice
Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are among a group of billionaires backing a mineral exploration startup. KoBold Metals wants to mine minerals in Greenland that can be used to power electric car batteries. Greenland's ice is melting due to climate change, and it's providing access to precious minerals. Jeff Bezos...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Elon Musk sells nearly 8 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares of Tesla worth around $6.88 billion, according to a series of financial filings published Tuesday night. His transactions occurred between Aug. 5 and 9, the Securities and Exchange Commission filings revealed, following Tesla’s 2022 annual shareholder meeting on Aug. 4 in Austin, Texas.
Elon Musk's sale of another $7 billion in Tesla stock makes his Twitter takeover more likely, Wedbush says
Elon Musk's latest sale of $7 billion of Tesla stock means his deal with Twitter is more likely to close, according to Wedbush. Musk said he sold the stock to prevent emergency selling of his Tesla stake in case he is forced to buy Twitter. "The situation has dramatically changed...
The Verge
‘Take that, Elon Musk’: Ford’s CEO takes a swipe at EV rival while announcing solar investment
Ford CEO Jim Farley took a swipe at Tesla CEO Elon Musk Wednesday while announcing a major investment in solar energy. The comment was intended to draw a comparison between Tesla’s long-delayed Cybertruck and Ford’s plug-in pickup, the F-150 Lightning. Farley was speaking at a Ford plant in...
InvestorPlace
Elon Musk Sold Nearly $7 Billion in TSLA Stock. Here’s Why.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is in full focus after it was reported that CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares worth $6.88 billion. The six Form 4s depicting the trades were released last night on Tesla’s Investor Relations page. The sale is drawing ire from TSLA investors, as Musk tweeted in...
Elon Musk Claps Back At Ford CEO's Tesla Pickup Truck Jab: Here's The Fight
Ford Motor Co.’s F Jim Farley recently took a potshot at Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based manufacturer's own F-150 Lightning electric vehicle (EV) pickup truck is already the leader in this segment in the U.S., Farley boasted, adding: “Take that, Elon Musk.”. The jab...
After Elon Musk's Canada Gigafactory Hint, Tesla Said To Be Lobbying For Ontario Plant
After Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk teased the possibility of a new Gigafactory in Canada by the year-end at the company's annual shareholder meeting last week, it appears the electric vehicle maker may have already started the groundwork for the plan. What Happened: Tesla is lobbying the Ontario government...
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk’s bid was able to keep Twitter’s share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter’s Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.
Digital Trends
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites hacked by $25 homemade device
A $25 hacking tool that can seemingly breach Starlink’s internet terminals has been revealed by a security researcher. As reported by Wired and Gizmodo, Lennert Wouters, who works at Belgian university KU Leuven, showcased how to infiltrate the satellite dishes at the Black Hat Security Conference. For reference, Starlink...
torquenews.com
Musk Just Sold Billions of Tesla Shares Nicely Timing His Sale
A recently released SEC filing revealed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold approximately 7.9 million TSLA shares worth $6.9 billion after the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting on August 4. According to Teslarati Musk’s recent Form 4 filings were split into six transactions between August 5 to August 9, 2022.
Elon Musk's lawyers say Twitter is hiding the identities of key staff who calculate bot numbers, the main sticking point in the $44 billion deal, reports say
Elon Musk's lawyers want to question Twitter employees about bots, reports say. Musk's legal team is accusing Twitter of hiding employees who count bot and spam accounts. The defense team wants the records of Twitter employees so they can question them in court. Elon Musk's lawyers want to question the...
FOXBusiness
EV maker Rivian says its current models will not qualify for tax breaks
Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc on Thursday forecast a wider operating loss for the year and also said many of its current models will not qualify for new federal tax incentives. Shares dropped more than 2% in after-hours trade. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 38.95...
