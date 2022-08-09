The Dallas Cowboys have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season. With the club getting ready to travel to Denver for a joint practice ahead of their opening preseason game, the order of things in many aspects are starting to settle in. The depth chart, at this point in the season, is a mixture of fact and motivation, with some slots still being deferential to veteran players despite the writing on the wall.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO