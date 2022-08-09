Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cowboys Reveal First Depth Chart: Questions on Rookies, DEs and WRs
The NFL regular season is just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first of three preseason games in 2022 - starting with a new depth chart.
Why is QB Jimmy Garoppolo on 49ers depth chart?
The 49ers’ unofficial depth chart was released Tuesday. It’s considered unofficial because the team’s communications staff compiles it. There’s some information to be gleaned from it and some interesting hypotheticals that arise, but the 49ers have the unique Jimmy Garoppolo situation which added a wrinkle of intrigue to that unofficial chart.
Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson. As it stands right...
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
Cardinals release 1st preseason depth chart
The Arizona Cardinals will play their first preseason game Friday night on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. In preparation for that game, they released their first unofficial depth chart. It is different than normal depth charts. Rather than what the depth chart might look like on the whole roster,...
NBC Sports
Simple reason why Jimmy G still listed on 49ers' depth chart
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Tuesday released their first unofficial depth chart of the summer. The list is so unofficial that when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked how much time he spends on it, he answered, “Zero.”. The rankings at the team's quarterback position are obvious: starter...
Big Safety Energy among 10 takeaways to Cowboys first 2022 depth chart
The Dallas Cowboys have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season. With the club getting ready to travel to Denver for a joint practice ahead of their opening preseason game, the order of things in many aspects are starting to settle in. The depth chart, at this point in the season, is a mixture of fact and motivation, with some slots still being deferential to veteran players despite the writing on the wall.
Steelers announce Mitch Trubisky will start against Seahawks
It’s not the QB matchup we want but it’s the QB matchup we deserve. The Seahawks begin their 2022 preseason schedule on Saturday when they visit the Steelers. Mike Tomlin just announced Mitch Trubisky will be starting at quarterback for Pittsburgh. That sets up an epic QB clash...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Preseason Week 1 The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule opens on Saturday night
