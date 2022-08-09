ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is QB Jimmy Garoppolo on 49ers depth chart?

The 49ers’ unofficial depth chart was released Tuesday. It’s considered unofficial because the team’s communications staff compiles it. There’s some information to be gleaned from it and some interesting hypotheticals that arise, but the 49ers have the unique Jimmy Garoppolo situation which added a wrinkle of intrigue to that unofficial chart.
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
Cardinals release 1st preseason depth chart

The Arizona Cardinals will play their first preseason game Friday night on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. In preparation for that game, they released their first unofficial depth chart. It is different than normal depth charts. Rather than what the depth chart might look like on the whole roster,...
Simple reason why Jimmy G still listed on 49ers' depth chart

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Tuesday released their first unofficial depth chart of the summer. The list is so unofficial that when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked how much time he spends on it, he answered, “Zero.”. The rankings at the team's quarterback position are obvious: starter...
Big Safety Energy among 10 takeaways to Cowboys first 2022 depth chart

The Dallas Cowboys have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season. With the club getting ready to travel to Denver for a joint practice ahead of their opening preseason game, the order of things in many aspects are starting to settle in. The depth chart, at this point in the season, is a mixture of fact and motivation, with some slots still being deferential to veteran players despite the writing on the wall.
