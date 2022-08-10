Marvel’s Midnight Suns For The Second Time Has Been Delayed Is Once Again Without A Firm Release Date Firaxis Tactical RPG

Read full article on original website
It Has Been Reported That A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Now In Production
A live-action adaptation of the iconic video game Pac-Man is coming. The Associated Press claims that a live-action rendition of the vintage arcade favorite will soon hit theatres. Even while video game movies don’t exactly have the finest image, this one has quite the pedigree: it was created by Bandai...
ComicBook
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
A New Tower Of Fantasy Trailer Has Customizable Characters, cars, And Much More
For the upcoming online role-playing game Tower of Fantasy, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio unveiled a new video today. The freedom and ingenuity of the game’s character customization, equipment, and various vehicles you can ride are all highlighted in the trailer. A brief video also demonstrates the flexibility to...
NME
‘Sonic Frontiers’ news will be revealed at Gamescom
Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom‘s opening night, has announced there will be a “world premiere” for Sega‘s upcoming Sonic Frontiers during this year’s presentation. Gamescom 2022 is set to kick off August 23 with a two-hour showcase featuring news on 30 titles, led by...
ComicBook
New Avatar Game Releasing Soon, First Look Revealed
There's a new game set within the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender that's releasing soon with Square Enix London Mobile, Navigator Games, and Paramount Consumer Products announcing today the soft launch of Avatar: Generations. The free-to-play, turn-based RPG will be available on mobile devices starting this month in a couple of different regions first before it gains a wider release elsewhere. Coinciding with this soft launch announcement was a first look at some of the assets from the game including a teaser site, but we haven't yet seen gameplay or a trailer to see how Avatar: Generations plays.
No Man’s Sky Comparing Images From 2016 And 2022 In A Latest Video
The most recent in-depth video from now-famous YouTuber Cycu1 demonstrates the amazing steps Hello Games took to expand the No Man’s Sky universe. The numerous enhancements made by the writers to increase No Man’s Sky’s interactive galaxy are highlighted in Cycu1’s comparative film. The English developers’ work followed a dual route of optimization and straightforward “fan service.”
Nightingale, the fantasy survival game from former BioWare developers, is delayed
Aaryn Flynn's Inflexion Games studio has pushed the launch of Nightingale into 2023. Nightingale (opens in new tab) is a faux-Victorian crafting and survival game being developed by Inflexion Games, a studio founded in 2018 (as Improbable Canada) by a group of former BioWare employees, including former Bioware GM Aaryn Flynn. The basic mechanics seem fairly straightforward—chop tree, crush boulder, pick berry, get gored—but the promise of travel between strange, dangerous realms gives it a sort of "Steampunk Stargate" aesthetic that could be genuinely interesting.
IGN
Cult of the Lamb - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Cult of the Lamb. The action game is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Dragon Ball FighterZ Rollback Netcode Update Coming Soon
Dragon Ball FighterZ producers confirm after the grand finals that the game will receive a rollback netcode update. The information comes from Dragon Ball FighterZ producer Tomoko Hiroki herself after the conclusion of the tournament. Dragon Ball FighterZ released in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as a...
Xbox Releases Details Of Gamescom, Along With A Six-Hour Broadcast
This year, Xbox will be present at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and it has already announced its formal lineup. A six-hour broadcast and details on several announced earlier titles are among the planned events. The Gamescom Xbox Booth The six-hour Live Broadcast will occur on Thursday, August 25, from 5...
NME
‘Soccer Story’ is an open-world comedy RPG from No More Robots
No More Robots has announced Soccer Story, an “open-world RPG about solving puzzles and saving the world.”. Set to launch later this year, Soccer Story will task players with solving puzzles and saving the world with their football. An open-world RPG, Soccer Story‘s 15 plus hour runtime will involve...
Bulkhead, The Creator Of Battalion 1944, Officially Ends Their Collaboration With Square Enix
Square Enix Collective, a publisher, specializing in independent titles, released Battalion 1944 in Early Access in 2018. Square Enix, the game’s parent company, later bought a 20% share in Bulkhead. A console version of Battalion 1944 promised through a 2016 Kickstarter campaign will no longer be occurring, according to...
Spider-Man Remastered Screen Shots Have Been Revealed Of Pc Version
August can be found at the Spider-Man Superstore and the Marvel Games Store. Insomniacs’ remake of the well-known open-world game, which was first released in 1966 as a component of the Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, was unveiled for the PC in June during a State of Play event.
A New Installment Of The Fatal Fury/Garou Fighting Game Series Has Been Approved And Will Be In Development Throughout EVO 2022, According To An Official Announcement From SNK
The three founders of one of the most well-known fighting game brands of the 1990s were Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, and Joe Higashi. In less than ten years, the 1991 Neo Geo game Fatal Fury would inspire ten different sequels and spin-offs, culminating in Garou. Released in 1999: Mark of...
Splatoon 3 From Nintendo, Which Will Be Released Soon
The upcoming Nintendo Direct will center on Splatoon 3, one of Nintendo’s most anticipated games for 2022. The corporation said on Monday that the presentation will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT and would last approximately 30 minutes. Like every Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 Direct will debut as a pre-recorded video on Nintendo’s YouTube site.
Blazing Strike Has Been Postponed Until Spring 2023 In Order To Provide The Greatest Gaming Experience Possible
Fighting game Blazing Strike has received comparatively less attention in comparison to titles like Skullgirls 2nd Encore, Street Fighter 6, and Tekken 7, for instance. The game will be released in the winter of 2022 and is being created by RareBreed Makes Games and published by Aksys Games. The match...
The Unofficial Fan-Produced Series Based On Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic: Episode One
The Spire features a teaser video from Unreal Cinema. This playable reconstruction depicts the well-known figures Trask Ulgo and Avren at the Endar Spire, a well-known scene from the opening of KOTOR. Kart Onasi, Lieutenant Saran, and Darth Bandon are some of the other members who will make an appearance...
Metroid Dread, The Latest Miniatures, Has Just Been Launched, According To GoodSmile
GoodSmile gives users an insight into the recently revealed. figures and explains what to anticipate from Samus Aran and EMMI. An immediate peek at the comments portion of the tweet where Good Smile first revealed their new Metroid Dread figures suggests a strong amount of fan interest. Japanese company Good...
