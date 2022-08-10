Read full article on original website
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
Dana Raises $250M to Expand Digital Wallet Use
Indonesian digital wallet company Dana is looking to expand after raising $250 million from local firm Sinar Mas and Alibaba’s Lazada Group. Dana CEO Vince Iswara said the company wants to invest in new technology and debut new financial services, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are going to...
Mark Cuban: Why Doing Nothing Is Sometimes the Best Investing Strategy
Mark Cuban sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999. He is now a serial entrepreneur, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, long-time "Shark Tank" Shark, executive producer and bestselling...
ReturnLogic Raises $8.5M to Expand Returns Management Software
Returns management software provider ReturnLogic has raised $8.5 million in a Series A funding round, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 9) press release. Based in Philadelphia, ReturnLogic provides software for eCommerce brands and retailers. The company said in the release it will use the capital to double its workforce, speed up product development and extend application programming interface (API) capabilities to new eCommerce platforms.
Public warning issued about popular water filter company after hundreds of customers are burned with delays and dodgy products: ‘Avoid dealing with them’
An official consumer watchdog has warned people not to do business with a company selling water filters after receiving hundreds of complaints about goods not being sent, wrong orders arriving and difficulty in getting refunds. NSW Fair Trading Executive Director Valerie Griswold advised consumers not to buy from from Tru...
Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?
As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
30 Biggest Do’s and Don’ts When Buying a Car
Buying a new car is stressful no matter how many times you've done it before. From figuring out your budget to finding the right car to wrapping up all the paperwork, there's so much involved. And...
Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good
A new report tells us something you probably already know: The grocery bill is too high. At least there's some solace in knowing you're now alone. The report reveals that 54% of US adults are more price-conscious due to grocery inflation and demonstrates how customers are growing more sensitive about the cost of grocery shopping. That's opening a wider door for end to end digital commerce companies in the grocery space, who say they can offer customers speed and efficiency while reducing bills compared to infrastructure-heavy brick and mortar stores.
Skin Care Brand RéVive Said to Be Mulling Deal Options
RéVive has been evaluating its deal options, according to industry sources. The skin care brand, which just celebrated its 25th year, has been working with investment bank JP Morgan to consider a deal and is said to have a few interested parties based in Asia, sources confirmed, noting that the brand has around $30 million in sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $3 million. RéVive did not respond to request for comment and JP Morgan declined to comment.
I’ve made $500,000 in revenue in less than 2 years from my candle business. Here’s how I did it without any paid advertising.
Gaby Jones launched Caia Candle in June 2020 and was profitable within three days. Now, the candles are stocked in retailers like Nordstroms and Saks.
Walmart Lays Off 200 Employees
Click here to read the full article. Walmart is making waves in the corporate world in perhaps what is the latest sign of conflicting macroeconomic forces. The mass-channel merchant plans to lay off roughly 200 people among its corporate workforce, according to sources familiar with the situation. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, confirmed with WWD. “At the same...
Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping
If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good...
Discounts Planned By Major Retailers For 2022
Inflation is increasing the cost of living by record-high levels. People cannot live without food and gas. So, other items get cut from people's budgets as they try saving money. To ease the effect of new buying habits on profit margins, brands will offer discounts.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility
In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
FTC Probes $200M Bitmark Crypto Hack
In what is its first investigation into cryptocurrency markets, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into the Bitmark currency exchange over the December 2021 hack that cost consumers $200 million. According to an FTC order filed Wednesday (Aug. 11), the agency denied a request by Bitmart operators Bachi.Tech Corp....
Central Payments Closes $30M Growth Equity Raise
Central Payment, a payments-tech and card-issuing platform, today announced it has raised $30 million in growth equity financing that will spin it out from Central Bank of Kansas City. “Since inception, we have remained steadfast in our belief that new technology and the stability of a bank charter create opportunity...
GoodRx Looks to Win Back Customers at Time of Increased Need for Cost Relief
Pharmaceutical price-shopping platform GoodRx says it is pivoting to regain lost sales and customers now that it has settled a costly spat with a grocery chain's drug store, but warned the process would take time to complete. In announcing its second quarter earnings results and a cautious full year outlook...
Square Partners With Digital Signage Company Raydiant
Payments company Square and experience platform Raydiant have formed a partnership that lets Square merchants integrate with Raydiant’s Digital Menus app. The integration allows merchants to create, schedule and automatically update digital signage connected to their Square point-of-sale (POS) systems, according to a Thursday (Aug. 11) press release. “Restaurant...
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
Jumia Pins Hopes on Diversified Revenue Streams, Cost Savings to Reach Profitability
Anyone charting the story of Pan-African eCommerce giant Jumia will know that the company’s stock market performance to date has been something of a roller coaster. And as is often the case in such high-profile tech listings, a much-discussed aspect is how long it will take the company to attain break-even. After all, shareholders want to know when they can count on the steady income of dividends that will make their investments worthwhile.
