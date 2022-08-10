Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Mother accused of stabbing children had restraining order against her
NEW ORLEANS — More information is coming out about the mother accused of stabbing her children, specifically regarding the history and custody battle between her and the children's father. Court records show Janee Pedesclaux, 31, pled guilty to property damage this April, the same month the children's father filed...
wgno.com
Man caught with chainsaw sentenced to 50 years after raping woman in her Louisiana home
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A little over two years after 44-year-old James Michael Buckley was arrested in Covington, the Hammond man found out the next 50 years of his life will be spent behind bars. With the victims looking on, the sentence came in on Monday, August 8, after...
wgno.com
City Officials say cop accused of ignoring a rape is not a member of the NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans has issued a repsonse to the claims that an officer ignored a rape as it was happening in the French Quarter. In an exclusive interview, a woman told WGNO that she witnessed a man raping an unconscious woman on the night of July 26. The witness says she was ignored when she called for help from an NOPD officer working nearby.
An open letter to Mayor Cantrell
Editor’s note: The author of this letter was on vacation last month when she reported that she was a witness to a rape in the French Quarter. The Lens is running the letter under a pseudonym at the request of the author, who said she fears retribution if she publicly identifies herself. The Lens has verified that she is the person who reported witnessing a rape at about 11:20 p.m. on July 26 in the 600 block of Royal Street. And Lens opinion editor Amy Stelly has confirmed that the author sent the below email to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
California resident sentenced role in SIM Swap Scam; at least one New Orleans victim targeted
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that RICHARD YUAN LI, age 21, a resident of Hercules, California, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Greg G. Guidry to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service for his role in a SIM Swap scam that targeted at least forty people, including a New Orleans-area physician (Victim A). Additionally, Judge Guidry sentenced LI to pay restitution in the amount of $61,117,50 and pay a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NOLA.com
Federal judge rules on mandatory bar membership for Louisiana lawyers
A federal judge has upheld mandatory state bar membership for all Louisiana lawyers, citing tight new restrictions on lobbying and other political activity by the association on topics unrelated to the legal profession. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk for the second time rejected a legal challenge by Randy Boudreaux, a...
Be warned: People are impersonating Causeway cops in an extortion scam
NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Police Department and Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission (GNOEC) are warning citizens of an ongoing extortion scam involving the impersonation of their employees. According to a news release from the GNOEC, the perpetrators are impersonating GNOEC employees and Causeway police officers, requesting gift cards...
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgno.com
Gonzales man linked to hit-and-run arrested by authorities on third DWI within month
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales man was arrested Friday by state wildlife agents and State Police troopers on multiple charges, including his third DWI offense in a month. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) patrolling on the morning of Aug. 5 came across...
NOLA.com
Bar owned by New Orleans' new 'night mayor' lacks alcohol license, documents show
The popular bar and performance venue owned by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s choice to lead the new “Office of Nighttime Economy” has operated without a valid city alcohol license for more than two months, according to city records. Howlin’ Wolf, the Warehouse District hotspot owned by Howard Kaplan,...
Project highlights more than 100 men serving life sentences at Angola Prison
The stories in the interviews range from inmates speaking on experiences in jail and where they are today to the crimes they committed.
Video shows ATV in violent collision with deputy after chase; charges downgraded
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Criminal charges against an 18-year-old New Orleans man after he struck a Plaquemines Parish deputy while fleeing on an ATV have been downgraded from attempted murder to aggravated second-degree battery as dash cam video of the collision and additional evidence did not support the higher charge in the eyes of prosecutors and a grand jury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video of off-duty New Orleans cop beaten up and allegedly robbed raises questions
NEW ORLEANS — Video of an off-duty NOPD officer being beaten and allegedly robbed leaves a lot of unanswered questions. The NOPD says they responded to the 700 block of Saint Louis Street early Monday morning. Security video from a nearby business shows the scene at 2:52 a.m. In...
NOLA.com
New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders
Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
tigerdroppings.com
LaToya Cantrell is at is again..another confrontation with a NOLA Resident..Town Meeting
The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his. The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his.
Taking Up Arms: NOLA Pastor Teaches Self Defense with Faith and Firepower
"This is done in response to what is happening in New Orleans, with all the excessive home break-ins, robberies and car jackings."
L'Observateur
Police respond to potential threat at WSJ
EDGARD — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a possible imminent threat late Wednesday morning at West St. John High School. School officials reported early Wednesday afternoon that all students are safe and the building is secure. There is currently no evidence that the threat was credible, according to a letter to parents and guardians signed by West St. John Principal Rayven Calloway.
wgno.com
NOPD searching for backyard burglary suspect
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of smashing the windows of a home and burglarizing it. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened in the 300 block of...
L'Observateur
FBI Honors Internship Program accepting applications
The FBI Honors Internship Program is accepting applications from starting August 15, 2022 through September 17, 2022. The FBI Honors Internship Program broadens the talent search for the FBI to attract the top tier college students to support the FBI’s mission. “The FBI is a highly rewarding career, which...
NOLA.com
Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
Comments / 0