Louisville, KY

Texas Observer

Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release

Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Austin

Victim drives to store alone and asks for help after being shot in stomach

HOUSTON - The shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 8500 block of Broadway Street on Houston's Southside. According to the Houston Police Department, there was a gathering in the parking lot of Pebble Walk Apartments....
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

FBI: $5,000 reward for info on northwest Houston bank robber

HOUSTON (CW39) — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a suspect who they have dubbed “Little Red Robbing Hood,” who robbed a northwest Houston bank this past weekend. According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, surveillance video showed the suspect walking into the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
HOUSTON, TX
wvih.com

Teen Charged With Shooting At Restaurant

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Long John Silver’s restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Friday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book

TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
TOMBALL, TX
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Richardson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

