Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release
Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
CBS Austin
Victim drives to store alone and asks for help after being shot in stomach
HOUSTON - The shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 8500 block of Broadway Street on Houston's Southside. According to the Houston Police Department, there was a gathering in the parking lot of Pebble Walk Apartments....
cw39.com
FBI: $5,000 reward for info on northwest Houston bank robber
HOUSTON (CW39) — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a suspect who they have dubbed “Little Red Robbing Hood,” who robbed a northwest Houston bank this past weekend. According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, surveillance video showed the suspect walking into the...
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
KPLC TV
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
New Email Raises Questions About Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor
The Louisville cops who executed the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment have long said that they didn’t expect her boyfriend, who had a concealed carry license, to be in the house. But an email obtained by VICE News shows that a Louisville Metro Police detective who was...
Homicide rate in Houston is up, despite a program designed to drive down crime
Since the program's launch in February, city officials and law enforcement say "One Safe Houston" is working. But numbers show homicides are up.
'Little Red Robbing Hood' suspect wanted after holding up northwest Houston bank, FBI says
Investigators said the suspect walked into the bank, approached the counter, and presented a threatening note demanding cash.
wvih.com
Teen Charged With Shooting At Restaurant
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Long John Silver’s restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Friday night.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Names of victims of Galveston crash released, woman says slain suspect obsessed over daughter
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Authorities release names of victims of deadly Galveston crash. We now know the names of the family members killed by a suspected drunk driver when he crashed into a golf cart in Galveston over the weekend.
Click2Houston.com
Ringleader who installed hundreds of credit card skimmers throughout Houston area over 6-year span sent to prison: DOJ
HOUSTON – A Cuban citizen who resided in Houston has been sentenced for his role as leader of an organization that installed hundreds of credit card skimmers in the Houston area over a span of six years, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Durlan Garica-Pupo, 31, pleaded guilty...
HPD looking for 2 armed robbers accused of slamming man into window in SW Houston
Do you know them? The young suspects were caught on video slamming the victim into a glass window, causing it to break. They got away with his money, police said.
LMPD plans to fire officer facing federal charges, while another resigns
Sgt. Kyle Meany and Det. Kelly Goodlett were both charged with federal crimes in connection to the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment.
Houston nurse in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder
A Houston nurse suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including an 11-month-old, and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus was charged Monday with murder.
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of man, wounding of his girlfriend in SW Houston
The victim's girlfriend pulled out her own gun after the deadly shooting, but police said the suspect shot at her too, striking her in the leg.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book
TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
fox26houston.com
Infamous Houston serial killer considered for compassionate release by parole board
HOUSTON - On August 8, 49 years ago 13-year-old Stanton Dreymala became Elmer Wayne Henley's last known victim. His parents are the last surviving parents of the teenage boys killed in the mass murders. They want Henley to die behind bars, but he's now being considered for compassionate release. "It...
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in murder of Fern Creek woman killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old Fern Creek woman killed himself over the weekend. Rebecca Richardson was found dead on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says she had been shot to death and the LMPD Homicide Unit has been investigating.
wdrb.com
26 people arrested during demonstration on Second Street Bridge to go on trial together
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-six people arrested for demonstrations after the police killing of Breonna Taylor will go on trial together. They're all charged with obstructing a highway during a protest that blocked traffic on the Clark Memorial/Second Street Bridge in June of 2020. The County Attorney's Office moved to...
Man accused of pointing gun at firefighters while stopped at light in Westchase
Kingsley Tian reportedly pointed a gun at two firefighters who were in an ambulance. When he was arrested, police said he made threatening remarks.
Reason.com
