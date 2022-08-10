Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73
Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
Olivia Newton John’s Dying Request To Pal John Travolta Revealed
The late Olivia Newton-John worried endlessly about her daughter Chloe and made a final request of her close pal John Travolta — “Please take care of Chloe after I’m gone!” Sources close to Newton-John tell Radar her concerns for Chloe spiked after 36-year-old Chloe Lattanzi blasted the COVID 19 vaccine on social media writing, “Natural medicine is the party I belong to!” Chloé added: “Sorry, but not being in favor of lockdowns, masks and vaccines does NOT make me a member of the radical right or a “radical” of any kind.”Olivia, 72, had been battling stage 4 breast cancer while...
Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’
Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
Olivia Newton-John made a pact with God to save daughter Chloe’s life
Olivia Newton-John made a pact with God while pregnant with her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, in 1985. The “Grease” star, who died Monday at age 73, said in a February 2021 episode of the “A Life of Greatness” podcast that she came “close to losing” her child before her birth. “I went to bed and asked God to save her, and if he did, I would say the Lord’s Prayer every night for the rest of my life,” she said of the experience. “And so I have.” After Newton-John called the prayer “very powerful,” she was asked whether she ever “contemplated [her own]...
Looking back at Olivia Newton-John's iconic moments
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the ’70s and charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie “Grease,” has died, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription
Teresa Giudice's wedding dress is full of sentimental value. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Luis Ruelas on Saturday in a custom dress that pulled together the most important aspects of her life. Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram over the weekend, giving an inside...
Valerie Bertinelli Selling $2.5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Following Tom Vitale Split: Photos
Valerie Bertinelli has parted ways with her husband Tom Vitale and now her luxurious Hollywood Hills home. Despite only snapping up the property two years ago, the television actress has listed the property for $2.549 million. The sprawling mansion, that Bertinelli originally forked over $1.92 million for, sits upon the infamous Mulholland Drive and boasts 2,529 square feet, along with three bedrooms, and three bathrooms. BHAD BHABIE PURCHASES $6.1 MILLION FLORIDA HOME IN CASH — SEE THE STUNNING BOCA RATON PROPERTY: PHOTOSThe home features a contemporary style, while the laid back outdoor space becomes the main event with it's lush...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.
Why Princess Diana ‘Destroyed’ All Prince Charles’ Watercolor Paintings on Their Honeymoon
This is the reason Prince Charles and Princess Diana's honeymoon wasn't drama free and resulted in the princess ruining her husband's watercolor paintings.
Ozzy Osbourne Is Overjoyed by Daughter Kelly’s Pregnancy, Reveals Grandkid’s First Gift
With his daughter Kelly preparing to welcome her first child, rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne gushes over the first mama’s pregnancy and reveals his latest grandchild’s first gift. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Ozzy Osbourne spoke about Kelly’s pregnancy so far. “Kelly...
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Olivia Newton-John Dies: John Travolta Remembers Grease Leading Lady
Click here to read the full article. John Travolta is paying tribute to his “dearest” Grease leading lady Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta shared on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” It was in 1978 that Newton-John and Travolta starred in the hit film version of the Broadway musical Grease. Newton-John played the prim and...
Pete Davidson’s Post-Breakup T-Shirt Implies How He Feels Amid Kim Kardashian Split
In the few days since news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the only public response has come from Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West. Still, Davidson’s post-breakup style may hint at how the SNL cast member is taking the split. While Davidson spent August 5 with...
Olivia Newton-John ‘Struggled’ With Pain in Final Days, Niece Says
Olivia Newton-John’s death on Monday was “not a shock” to her family, the actress’ niece told an Australian outlet, as her condition deteriorated in her final days. “It wasn’t just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system,” Totti Goldsmith said in an appearance on A Current Affair. “She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days.” Goldsmith, 59, said that her aunt had “struggled with a lot of pain,” and that the cannabinoids that had “really helped her” in the past weren’t working anymore. Recalling one of her final visits with Newton-John, Goldsmith said she’d asked the performer, who looked visibly unwell, if she was afraid of dying. “She said, ‘Plonker’—which was my nickname—she said, ‘I’m not. I’m not afraid. I’ve done more in my life than I could have ever imagined,’” Goldsmith explained. “She honestly never imagined her life would be how it was.”Read it at 9Now
Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Posts Emotional Video Tribute to Late Mom the Day After Her Death
“Grease” star Olivia Newton-John passed away due to breast cancer yesterday. Her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, posted a tribute video this morning in honor of her mother. Lattanzi, a 36 year old singer, posted a video of her and her mother singing “Window In The Wall.” She captioned the post: “You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”
Remembering Olivia Newton-John’s 10 Best Country Hits
Olivia Newton-John's heartfelt mix of country and pop took the music industry by storm in the mid-1970s. The multi-talented artist died Monday (Aug. 8) at the age of 73, leaving behind an impressive list of hits that connected with fans of all ages. Before she became a true pop sensation...
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases
Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
Serena Williams Looked Stunning In A Baby Blue Dress For Her September ‘Vogue’ Cover
In case you haven’t scanned the headlines yet, here is the story: In a personal essay for the September Vogue cover story, Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis. The superstar athlete announced her decision to move away from the sport in order to focus on new ventures and on her family. Her editorial column was accompanied by a dreamy beach photo shoot, lensed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez. The photographer shot Williams in a series of awe-inspiring looks, including the timeless blue gown that she wore on the cover.
Martha Stewart celebrates turning 81 with sultry selfie and ‘too much’ chardonnay
Martha Stewart is ringing in 81 with a rare selfie and "a bit too much" chardonnay. The renowned chef posted a puckered-up photograph of herself, appearing to be fully reclined, to her Instagram page before celebrating the "big" birthday dinner. "We had a delicious lunch and just a bit too...
Grease's Didi Conn Recalls Final Conversation With Olivia Newton-John Weeks Before Her Death
Watch: Olivia Newton-John Honored by John Travolta & More Grease Stars. The Grease family is remembering Olivia Newton-John. On Aug. 9, Edith "Didi" Conn, who famously played Frenchy in the 1978 film, shared that she spoke to her co-star a few weeks before she died and said that Olivia's husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, had been taking good care of her as her health declined.
