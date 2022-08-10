ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New York struggling to accommodate surge in migrants as Texas begins busing them to the city

By Priscilla Alvarez, Maria Santana, Mark Morales, Zenebou Sylla, Amir Vera, Kristina Sgueglia
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 541

justsayingasIseeit
5d ago

I dont understand what their problem is, they were quick to claim to be a sanctuary city untill they actually had the illegals there. just welcome them the way they expected Texas and Arizona to do. maybe they need more agriculture jobs there so they can put them to work. maybe they can put a watermelon farm in central park for them to work

Reply(11)
299
John Smith
4d ago

Seriously, New York is struggling with what, maybe 200 people? What do they think border states are doing with tens of thousands of these people. The hypocrisy is astonishing.

Reply(4)
244
Matt Leggieri
4d ago

Can you imagine sitting on your porch and the activity of crossing illegals is twenty four seven ? I feel for the people and the democratic party should feel the same . Like I said before If it doesn't effect them personally they look the other way. Seal the border now !

Reply(25)
129
Related
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
DEL RIO, TX
The Independent

Texas Gov Greg Abbott appoints officer charged with excessive force in George Floyd protests to state police council

Texas governor Greg Abbott has appointed an Austin policeman to a statewide police standards commission, despite the officer being part of a group of 19 officials indicted for using excessive force during the 2020 George Floyd protests.On Friday, Mr Abbott praised the appointment of officer Justin Berry, writing in a statement “that the people of Texas are served by highly trained and ethical law enforcement, corrections, and telecommunications personnel.”The Independent has contacted the governor’s office for comment.In February, Officer Berry and 18 other Austin-based police were indicted for using aggressive riot control tactics on 10 demonstrators who took part...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
Miami, TX
City
New York City, NY
City
Rochester, TX
State
New York State
State
Maryland State
City
Washington, TX
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
City
Rochester, NY
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Westbury, NY
Local
Texas Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Maryland, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NBC News

'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings

SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Busing#Volunteers#Immigrant Arc
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Housing
Place
Mexico City
MSNBC

New York Mayor Eric Adams is blowing his chance to be truly welcoming to migrants

Blaming migrants for America’s problems is a political tradition that Republicans have excelled at for years, but statements from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, serve as the latest reminder that casting aspersions on migrants is too often a bipartisan affair. Adams, whose calls for more federal funding to shelter migrants being bused to the city by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona turned what should have been criticism of their political stunt into a blame game on the migrants he wants to support.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy