ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Primary Election Results

By Jeff Hage
Monticello Times
Monticello Times
 1 day ago

Minnesota Governor: 4,103 of 4,103 Precincts Reporting

REPUBLICAN

Scott Jensen and Matt Birk 288,498

Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards' 21,317

Bob "Again" Carney Jr and Captain Jack Sparrow 13,232

DEMOCRAT:

Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan 416,959

Ole Savior and Julia M Parker 15,006

SECRETARY OF STATE: 4,103 of 4,103 Precincts Reporting

REPUBLICAN

Erik van Mechelen 110,943

Kim Crockett 190,156

DEMOCRAT

Steve Carlson 108,123

Steve Simon 285,398

Attorney General: 4,103 of 4,103 precincts reporting

REPUBLICAN

Sharon Anderson. 39,720

Doug Wardlow. 108,547

Jim Schultz. 163,939

DEMOCRAT:

Bill Dahn. 45,105

Keith Ellison. 378,416

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Schultz
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Peggy Flanagan
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
Steve Simon
Person
Doug Wardlow
Person
Steve Carlson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Monticello Times

Monticello Times

Monticello, MN
199
Followers
206
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Monticello Times has been serving the local community since 1857. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.monticellotimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/monticello_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy