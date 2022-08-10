Primary Election Results
Minnesota Governor: 4,103 of 4,103 Precincts Reporting
REPUBLICAN
Scott Jensen and Matt Birk 288,498
Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards' 21,317
Bob "Again" Carney Jr and Captain Jack Sparrow 13,232
DEMOCRAT:
Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan 416,959
Ole Savior and Julia M Parker 15,006
SECRETARY OF STATE: 4,103 of 4,103 Precincts Reporting
REPUBLICAN
Erik van Mechelen 110,943
Kim Crockett 190,156
DEMOCRAT
Steve Carlson 108,123
Steve Simon 285,398
Attorney General: 4,103 of 4,103 precincts reporting
REPUBLICAN
Sharon Anderson. 39,720
Doug Wardlow. 108,547
Jim Schultz. 163,939
DEMOCRAT:
Bill Dahn. 45,105
Keith Ellison. 378,416
Comments / 0