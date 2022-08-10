Berg, Shogren finish one vote apart in Cambridge City Council primary

Aaron Berg and Bob Shogren were the two top vote-getters in the primary for two Cambridge City Council seats that was held Tuesday, Aug. 9.

With both precincts having reported, Berg and Shogren finished just one vote apart in an election where voters chose two candidates. Berg received 511 votes (25.20%) to advance, while Shogren received 510 votes (25.15%) and also will advance.

Amanda Wisner received 461 votes (22.73%) and to finish third, followed by Joe Morin with 417 votes (20.56%).

Brandon Harapat received 129 votes (6.36%) and was the lone candidate eliminated.

The top four vote-getters – Berg, Shogren, Wisner and Morin – now will face off in the General Election for two open seats.

The General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

