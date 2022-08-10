ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 101

dee real
1d ago

how can anyone be charged with DUI if for one the person isn't in the vehicle and for two the police officers didn't WITNESS him driving and three there was no people hurt or property damage.

Reply(14)
15
the breeze
1d ago

Let’s see if his endorsements continue.. I’m not.. and have not bought anything from any company that puts his mug on tv

Reply(9)
16
Gianni Trubiano
1d ago

Lynch did the right thing & pulled over himself. If they don't see you driving, they shouldn't be able to charge a person with DUI.

Reply(12)
10
Related
The Spun

Look: Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot Is Going Viral

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Las Vegas police released a statement on Lynch's arrest. He was pulled over because the police suspected that he was driving while under the influence. "The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Fox News

California police discover underground bunker full of stolen goods in homeless encampment

A commercial burglary incident led San Jose police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment containing thousands of dollars in stolen items. "The investigation led them to a homeless encampment," the San Jose Police Department said Tuesday on Twitter, adding that they located an "underground bunker" containing "approximately $100,000 worth of stolen goods."
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged

By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
Motorious

Sheriff Deploys Stop Stick On Stolen Dodge Charger Going 140 MPH

Controversy is swirling around an August 5 incident in St. Paul, Minnesota which involved a 16-year-old speeding in a Dodge Charger and the methods Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department used to try bringing the pursuit to an end. More specifically, the sheriff deployed a Stop Stick while the Mopar was doing 140 mph on a narrow city street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Spun

Police Reveal What Marshawn Lynch Said During Arrest

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch reportedly told police he stole the vehicle he was driving when he was charged with DUI earlier this week. According to TMZ Sports, Las Vegas police found Lynch asleep at the wheel of a 2020 Shelby GT500 at 7:25 in the morning Tuesday. Cops claim there was an odor of "alcoholic beverage" coming from Lynch's car.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy