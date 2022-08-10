Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slightly cooler weather with better rain chances Thursday
El Paso is expecting more active weather through Friday as a system pushes through the Borderland. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop around the region and linger into the overnight hours. Drier conditions are expected this weekend as rain chances decrease thanks to drier air moving in. Temperatures are also...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: More possible flooding
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!💧💧💧 Happy Thursday! Expect a big weather event tonight. Well we received dime-size hail in West El Paso yesterday here is a cool shot of that by our Weather Watcher Rick Smith. As for today expect a high of...
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Expect a rainy week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Well grab those umbrellas, we expect to see a very rainy week in the borderland. 💧💧💧 Expect a high of 96 degrees with 50% chance of rain tonight.💧 Expect some isolated showers in the late afternoon to evening hours and overnight.🌂🌧 We will see those […]
Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A slow-moving rainstorm flooded streets in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The storm showed signs of weakening as it moved southwest at 2 miles per hour. Roadways affected included N. Alameda, Spruce, I-25, N. Valley and Elks Drive. Share your weather pics here. The post Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
Break in pavement still causing issue in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A break in the road which created a hole on Yandell and Gateway South is still being repaired after a main water break burst under the pavement. El Paso Water is still working to clear the surrounding area they were able to pull out the car that was pulled into the […]
Woman rescued from large sinkhole in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is reporting a large sinkhole on Gateway Boulevard South, near Yandell Dr. According to officials, a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Traffic is being diverted at Boone Street. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information […]
Apple Picking Fun Is Just a Short Drive From El Paso
Apple season is here, and you can be picking your own in less than 2 hours. The late summer family-friendly activity is not only a fun excuse to get out of the city for the day, but it’s also an excellent way to eat fresh and support local area farms.
Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years
EL PASO, Texas -- Food City Supermarket at Fox Plaza to close Wednesday after 50 years, the store announced on social media. This store location first opened in 1972. Today store official said, "There aren't words to express our deep gratitude to our customers, our employees and our vendors for everything." Back in July, the The post Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was...
KFOX 14
El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
Why El Paso gas stations were out of gas over the weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gas stations around El Paso had “out of service” signs on their pumps over the weekend. A local refinery in El Paso says they had to shut down a fuel terminal due to repairs last week. “Due to necessary repairs to instrumentation at the fuels terminal adjacent to Marathon Petroleum’s […]
El Pasoans Have One Last Chance To Shop At Food City Fox Plaza, TODAY!
Food City Fox Plaza will be open for one last time today, August 10th and the public is invited to shop one last time before the family-owned grocery store closes its doors for good. Back in July, the iconic El Paso family-owned grocery store made the shocking announcement that they...
Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]
krwg.org
New Mexico community left with few pandemic relief options
All we had out here was a dirt road. We picked out a patch,” recalled Madrid, remembering how his father stood out amid the desert sand and mesquite trees more than 50 years ago scanning the land that would become the family’s home. “He picked it for one reason – it's got good soil, and it is still very fertile land," said Madrid.
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News
Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
Dozens of SISD bus drivers boycott following departure of Transportation Director
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Approximately 80 to 150 bus drivers with Socorro ISD say they will not be completing their bus routes Wednesday following the departure of SISD Transportation Director Jackie Gutierrez. The drivers say they are standing in solidarity with Gutierrez after she was unexpectedly let go from her post in the department […]
KFOX 14
El Pasoans feeling frustrated due to the gas shortage in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
