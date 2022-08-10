ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: More possible flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!💧💧💧 Happy Thursday! Expect a big weather event tonight. Well we received dime-size hail in West El Paso yesterday here is a cool shot of that by our Weather Watcher Rick Smith. As for today expect a high of...
KTSM

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Expect a rainy week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Well grab those umbrellas, we expect to see a very rainy week in the borderland. 💧💧💧 Expect a high of 96 degrees with 50% chance of rain tonight.💧 Expect some isolated showers in the late afternoon to evening hours and overnight.🌂🌧 We will see those […]
KVIA ABC-7

Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A slow-moving rainstorm flooded streets in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The storm showed signs of weakening as it moved southwest at 2 miles per hour. Roadways affected included N. Alameda, Spruce, I-25, N. Valley and Elks Drive. Share your weather pics here. The post Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

Break in pavement still causing issue in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A break in the road which created a hole on Yandell and Gateway South is still being repaired after a main water break burst under the pavement. El Paso Water is still working to clear the surrounding area they were able to pull out the car that was pulled into the […]
KTSM

Woman rescued from large sinkhole in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is reporting a large sinkhole on Gateway Boulevard South, near Yandell Dr. According to officials, a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.   Traffic is being diverted at Boone Street. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information […]
KVIA ABC-7

Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years

EL PASO, Texas -- Food City Supermarket at Fox Plaza to close Wednesday after 50 years, the store announced on social media. This store location first opened in 1972. Today store official said, "There aren't words to express our deep gratitude to our customers, our employees and our vendors for everything." Back in July, the The post Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News

Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was...
KFOX 14

El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
KTSM

Why El Paso gas stations were out of gas over the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gas stations around El Paso had “out of service” signs on their pumps over the weekend. A local refinery in El Paso says they had to shut down a fuel terminal due to repairs last week. “Due to necessary repairs to instrumentation at the fuels terminal adjacent to Marathon Petroleum’s […]
KTSM

Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]
krwg.org

New Mexico community left with few pandemic relief options

All we had out here was a dirt road. We picked out a patch,” recalled Madrid, remembering how his father stood out amid the desert sand and mesquite trees more than 50 years ago scanning the land that would become the family’s home. “He picked it for one reason – it's got good soil, and it is still very fertile land," said Madrid.
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
93.1 KISS FM

Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News

Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
KTSM

Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
