Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Seattle's shelter efforts haven't dented the number of homeless camps
(The Center Square) – Seattle’s “One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan” quarter two results show that work towards its goal of housing the homeless isn't keeping pace with the actual problem. Mayor Bruce Harrell launched the action plan website in May to provide transparent details of his...
West Seattle Bridge's Reopening Date Announced
'It is a relief to be so close to the end of this difficult closure,' Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says.
thefactsnewspaper.com
The West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen on September 18.
Seattle (August 11, 2022) – As crews enter the final stages of the West Seattle Bridge repair effort, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has announced that recent construction milestones have been completed as planned and they expect to reopen the bridge on Sunday, September 18. This will depend on the successful completion of remaining work including finishing epoxy injections, carbon fiber wrapping, paving, safety inspection platform installation, and robust safety testing. All restrictions on the Spokane St Swing Bridge (also known as the West Seattle low bridge) will end on the same day.
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
The Stranger
Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless
On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
dancemusicnw.com
Chinatown International District Block Party returns for its third year with a beautifully diverse lineup
The Chinatown International District (CID) Annual Block Party returns for its third year on Saturday, August 20. The parking lot underneath the I-5 bridge in the Chinatown District will be transformed into an event space with vendors, luxury cars, food, a beer garden, flash tattoos, and a mainstage with performances running all day long. The organizers of the event hope that hosting the block party in this space will inspire Seattle locals to see the potential to make it a regular community gathering space. It is sure to be an immersive celebration of Asian American music, arts, food, and culture!
q13fox.com
King County Executive, city leaders announce solutions for behavioral health system
SEATTLE - King County Executive Dow Constantine will hold a virtual press conference, announcing proposed solutions to the growing demands on the behavioral health system on Thursday. According to a Thursday press release, Executive Constantine will be joined by numerous Seattle city leaders, including Mayor Bruce Harrell and several city...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
Harborview will divert patients with non-urgent needs as overcrowding strains the system
SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center will no longer accept patients that aren't in need of urgent care in order to help address its overcrowding issue, hospital leadership announced Thursday. Patients not in need of urgent care will be diverted to other area hospitals, at least temporarily, CEO Sommer Kleweno...
emeraldcityjournal.com
Why Are Seattle’s Public Parking Lots Now Dominated by Illegally Installed Concrete Blocks?
A considerable amount of Georgetown’s public parking is now obstructed by enormous, 6-foot-long slabs of concrete. The blocks, which are frequently referred to as “ecology” or “eco” blocks, have been unlawfully and anonymously erected by individuals who want to prohibit RVs from parking directly in front of their residences or businesses.
Nearly 900 days into its closure, the West Seattle Bridge’s reopening date becomes official
It’s the news West Seattle has been waiting for. The West Seattle Bridge will open on September 18, Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) Project Manager Heather Marx announced Thursday morning. “This monumental effort has repaired the cracks and made the bridge stronger and safer,” said Marx. “SDOT is...
New ‘Fast Ferry’ departs from Des Moines beginning Wednesday
DES MOINES, Wash. — Imagine getting from Des Moines to Seattle in 40 minutes. That’s what officials are promising with a new “Fast Ferry.”. This pilot project is to test the viability of a passenger-only fast ferry between the Des Moines Marina and Downtown Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina.
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
thefactsnewspaper.com
In Loving Memory of James (Jimmy) Franklin Jr.
James Lee Franklin Jr. was born April 6, 1955 to James Lee Franklin Sr. and Deanna Bascomb Franklin, in Seattle, WA. He attended Bailey Gatzert Elementary School, in Seattle and later graduated from Washburn High School, Minneapolis, Minnesota. From a young age Jimmy was inspired by the world around him....
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
Living in an apartment? You could be paying for this F-rated delivery service without even knowing
Apartment and condo dwellers: check your lease! You may be paying up to $20 a month for a delivery service, whether you use it or not. It’s called Fetch. And now, residents say the company is not only failing to deliver packages on time, but that it is also taking a bite out of their wallets.
KOMO News
Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp
SEATTLE — What was once a troubling homeless camp has been transformed into a community greenspace on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave. Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back. The tidy garden occupies the grassy area...
iheart.com
Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!
This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
Comments / 0