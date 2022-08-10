ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Evie / Joe

After spending almost 12 years watching The Walking Dead, and two spinoffs, Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 was a breath of fresh air. Telling a concise story, complete with thrilling characters, events, and acting, is an excellent way to expand the world and the mythology. It...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherland#Bellweather Unit
TV Fanatic

Anne Heche, Veteran Actress, Dead at 53

The veteran actress, who was caught up in a fiery car crash on August 5, has died. News of her passing comes shortly after her family released a statement saying the star was not expected to survive after suffering a severe anoxic brain injury. At the time of the statement,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Army
TV Fanatic

Surface Season 1 Episode 5 Review: It Comes In Waves

Here's the thing. Imagine if someone in Sophie's life just told her the truth!. Imagine for a second James, Caroline, or Baden sitting her down and telling her everything about the events leading up to the accident, at least from their perspective. Would it be painful and a host of other uncomfortable emotions? Of course.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Dynasty Online: Season 5 Episode 18

On Dynasty Season 5 Episode 18, it was time for her to make some big decisions that could change the trajectory of her life forever. Meanwhile, Liam, Culhane, and Sam were reeled in to help out with the event, but there was a lot of tension. Elsewhere, Alexis realized the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Evil Season 3 Episode 10 Review: The Demon of the End

Are you telling me that nobody knows Leland was behind Monsignor's murder?. Evil Season 3 Episode 10 closed the book on the season of Demons, but it looks like there are more than ever hanging around. It's impossible not to come back to the idea that no logical adult can...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15 Review: You Know You Better Watch Out

Remember our first impression of Isabella? Well, it turns out that version never went away. Whether or not Isabella would face jail time was only the tip of the iceberg on an emotionally wrought Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15. Things escalated in shocking ways between Isabella and Gael; Dennis...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 20

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 20, tensions mounted as Ronnie arrived in New Jersey. With his roomies pondering the allegations against him, it was time to find out who was really there for him. Elsewhere, Snooki and Deena launched the Meatball Show from Deena's backyard. Who were...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: The Princess, Echoes, Bad Sisters

Today is the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and HBO honors her with The Princess, airing tonight, while Discovery+ has The Diana Investigations later in the week. Evil Season 3 concludes, Chesapeake Shores Season 6 (its final season) premieres, and Tales of The Walking Dead offers a new...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TV Fanatic

Gasoline Alley Review: A Slick, Minimalist, Neo Noir Film

When Jimmy Jayne is the only suspect in the gruesome deaths of four women, the disaffected ex-con sets out to clear his name by plunging headfirst into the criminal world he'd managed to escape. Devon Sawa is the beleaguered Jimmy. The film, by director Edward Drake, is Gasoline Alley. If...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy