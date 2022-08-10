Read full article on original website
Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Evie / Joe
After spending almost 12 years watching The Walking Dead, and two spinoffs, Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 was a breath of fresh air. Telling a concise story, complete with thrilling characters, events, and acting, is an excellent way to expand the world and the mythology. It...
Anne Heche, Veteran Actress, Dead at 53
The veteran actress, who was caught up in a fiery car crash on August 5, has died. News of her passing comes shortly after her family released a statement saying the star was not expected to survive after suffering a severe anoxic brain injury. At the time of the statement,...
Cassie and the Lights review – family drama glows in the darkness
Alex Howarth’s hugely moving play has plenty of humour and a homemade aesthetic, while asking tough questions about parenting and the law
Surface Season 1 Episode 5 Review: It Comes In Waves
Here's the thing. Imagine if someone in Sophie's life just told her the truth!. Imagine for a second James, Caroline, or Baden sitting her down and telling her everything about the events leading up to the accident, at least from their perspective. Would it be painful and a host of other uncomfortable emotions? Of course.
Watch Dynasty Online: Season 5 Episode 18
On Dynasty Season 5 Episode 18, it was time for her to make some big decisions that could change the trajectory of her life forever. Meanwhile, Liam, Culhane, and Sam were reeled in to help out with the event, but there was a lot of tension. Elsewhere, Alexis realized the...
Evil Season 3 Episode 10 Review: The Demon of the End
Are you telling me that nobody knows Leland was behind Monsignor's murder?. Evil Season 3 Episode 10 closed the book on the season of Demons, but it looks like there are more than ever hanging around. It's impossible not to come back to the idea that no logical adult can...
Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15 Review: You Know You Better Watch Out
Remember our first impression of Isabella? Well, it turns out that version never went away. Whether or not Isabella would face jail time was only the tip of the iceberg on an emotionally wrought Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 15. Things escalated in shocking ways between Isabella and Gael; Dennis...
Mark Harmon Reacts to NCIS Exit for the First Time, Hints Gibbs’ Story Ran Its Course
Amid rumors of his exit for months, Mark Harmon officially bowed out of NCIS in the fall, forever changing the series. At the time, the star kept tight-lipped about the decision... until now. Entertainment Tonight shared an exclusive first look at the special features of the NCIS Season 19 DVD,...
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 20
On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 20, tensions mounted as Ronnie arrived in New Jersey. With his roomies pondering the allegations against him, it was time to find out who was really there for him. Elsewhere, Snooki and Deena launched the Meatball Show from Deena's backyard. Who were...
What to Watch: The Princess, Echoes, Bad Sisters
Today is the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and HBO honors her with The Princess, airing tonight, while Discovery+ has The Diana Investigations later in the week. Evil Season 3 concludes, Chesapeake Shores Season 6 (its final season) premieres, and Tales of The Walking Dead offers a new...
Gasoline Alley Review: A Slick, Minimalist, Neo Noir Film
When Jimmy Jayne is the only suspect in the gruesome deaths of four women, the disaffected ex-con sets out to clear his name by plunging headfirst into the criminal world he'd managed to escape. Devon Sawa is the beleaguered Jimmy. The film, by director Edward Drake, is Gasoline Alley. If...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Scores Early Season 3 Renewal; Influence Spinoff Nixed
Ahead of its highly anticipated Season 2 premiere, Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan. News of the renewal is no surprise. The third series set in the wildly successful Power universe drew bumper ratings upon its launch last year. "Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting...
The Challenge: USA's Derek Xiao & Shannon St. Clair on Their Elimination, Who They Would Have Targeted, & More!
The Challenge: USA said goodbye to another two competitors on Wednesday's shocking episode. Derek Xiao and Shannon St. Clair were the unlucky duo thrown into the elimination. Shannon believes she hurt her place in the game by revealing her injury, but she maintains that she only meant to say that to Derek.
