kcur.org
Utilities in Nebraska, Missouri delay coal power plant closures, mirroring nationwide trend
Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026.
KETV.com
Summit Carbon Solutions considering eminent domain to build pipelines
Iowa — The company planning to build a carbon capture pipeline may use eminent domain to get the project done in Iowa and Nebraska. This multi-billion dollar pipeline would move carbon dioxide across five states. Summit Carbon Solutions says it will cut greenhouse gas emissions from ethanol and...
hubcityradio.com
Drought conditions dropping water levels at Missouri River basin
OMAHA, N.E.(WNAX)- Ongoing dry conditions are dropping the water levels of the big reservoirs in the Missouri River basin, and that causes other issues. Chuck McWillams heads up the Drought Response Team with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha. McWilliams says those low lakes brings in plenty of shore weeds.
News Channel Nebraska
Regents approve project to address rural health care workforce shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in September 2023,...
KETV.com
Why Omaha Public Power District's coal plant closure has been delayed
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District’s long-term goal is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the immediate, however, they are asking the board to hold off on some updates. The utility is working on two new power facilities: Standing Bear Lake plant near 120th and Military. Turtle...
KETV.com
Nebraska hemp farmers say outdated regulations leave them disadvantaged
Neb. — Nebraska's hemp industry says it's going in the wrong direction. The state commission says two years ago there were 84 people holding hemp licenses – less than half remain in 2022. Growers say outdated state regulations are getting in the way. In a field near...
Kearney Hub
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
KETV.com
'Lingering from the flooding back in 2019': Crews dredging out Omaha's Riverfront marina
OMAHA, Neb. — A transformation is taking place along Omaha's riverfront: progress on the Kiewit Luminarium and plans for a full revitalization of Lewis and Clark Landing. But amid all that, there's another project happening beneath the surface. "So some work that's lingering from the flooding back in 2019,"...
Grant funding available to diverse small businesses in Nebraska
Fiserv is offering $10,000 to ethnically diverse small businesses in Nebraska. Two Omaha restaurant owners share how the funding is helping their businesses navigate pandemic-driven challenges.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha nonprofit launching independent living program for autistic young adults
An eventual goal for most parents is to prepare their children to go out into the world and live independently. But for families of children with autism, making that leap can come with some additional challenges. To help bridge the gap, Omaha-based nonprofit Autism Action Partnership is launching a two-year,...
doniphanherald.com
Valley City Council OKs scaled-back version of controversial RV park
The Valley City Council has given preliminary approval to a scaled-back version of a controversial RV park along the Platte River. As tentatively approved at the council's Tuesday night meeting, the plan would allow up to 240 RVs along a three-quarter-mile stretch of the river in western Douglas County. The site is located where West Maple Road dead-ends at the river and is immediately downstream of the residential area known as Sokol Camp.
North Platte Telegraph
Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives
Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
KETV.com
Developer planning around 250 apartments on former site of Ramada Plaza and Coco Key
OMAHA, Neb. — Ryan Spellman, owner of Parkway Development Company, stands in front of what used to be the Ramada Plaza and Coco Key water park Monday afternoon. "It used to be a great property, back in the day, I remember being a kid and coming to the old Holidome pool here. And then there was the Coco Key indoor waterpark, which was great for a long time. But in recent years, it really took a decline," Spellman said.
unothegateway.com
Omaha earns All-America City finalist designation
The National Civic League named Omaha as a finalist in this year’s competition, which was held virtually from July 18-22. The All-America City Award recognizes cities across the U.S for their work in the community. The National Civic League was impressed with the challenges that Omaha addresses, which identifies...
WOWT
Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices are coming down but that hasn’t slowed customers filling up at Costco in west Omaha. The traffic backup creates a waiting line on a public street and that’s a safety concern. The city stepped in to encourage changes that drivers will see soon.
1011now.com
Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the ballot in Lincoln this November has hit another snag. According to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shivley, the group Let Lincoln Vote submitted 11,013 signatures on 633 petition pages from people seeking to put a fairness ordinance on the General Election ballot in November.
KETV.com
Nebraska Medicine now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in the Omaha metro, theNovavax COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 18 and older. Nebraska Medicine is offering the vaccine in two locations, one in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha. University...
thereader.com
Justice Grant for City of Omaha, and No Omaha City Council: What’s Happening in Your Local Government on Aug. 9
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
thereader.com
Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
