Connecticut Republicans were poised to choose their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.The Senate race pits former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun control measures, against two conservatives: attorney Peter Lumaj and Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement last week from former President Donald Trump.Levy, a first-time candidate who loaned her campaign more than $1 million, touted her backing from Trump as proof she is...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO