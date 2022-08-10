Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella Cressman
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella Cressman
Related
The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms
Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
Cops Spend $400,000 to Save House Democrats’ Campaign Chair
“Alessandra Biaggi voted to release criminals without bail,” read an ad on the back of a truck with a New Jersey license plate driving through New York’s 17th Congressional District, which covers the counties of Westchester and Rockland. The ad is one of several — including digital, text, and mail ads — attacking state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi as “a radical anti-police extremist,” paid for by the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York.
MSNBC
New York Mayor Eric Adams is blowing his chance to be truly welcoming to migrants
Blaming migrants for America’s problems is a political tradition that Republicans have excelled at for years, but statements from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, serve as the latest reminder that casting aspersions on migrants is too often a bipartisan affair. Adams, whose calls for more federal funding to shelter migrants being bused to the city by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona turned what should have been criticism of their political stunt into a blame game on the migrants he wants to support.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calls for reparations as US faces UN race record review
US officials insisted during a UN review Thursday that Washington was dedicated to battling racial discrimination, amid mounting calls for reparations after centuries of systemic racism. Cormier Smith was co-heading a large US delegation participating in hearings on how Washington is upholding its international obligations to fight racial discrimination.
Watergate changed the rules surrounding presidential records
An update now on the ongoing investigation into the material seized from former President Trump in Florida and a look at the history of presidential records. For that, we turn to NPR's Greg Myre. Good morning, Greg. GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Hi, Ayesha. RASCOE: So some of these documents found at...
Former U.S. attorney gives details on Trump's unsealed warrants
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Barbara McQuade, professor at University of Michigan Law School and a former U.S. attorney, about the unsealing of former President Donald Trump's search warrant.
Conservative push to alter Constitution focuses on primaries
Conservative groups pushing for a convention of the states as a way to amend the U.S. Constitution have been spending a lot in state legislative primaries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Trump Organization CFO to appear in New York court on alleged tax fraud
Former President Donald Trump's company and his longtime chief financial officer are in criminal court in New York today to answer charges of a long-running fraud scheme. The appearance caps a busy week on the Trump legal front. On Monday, the FBI searched the former president's home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. And on Wednesday, Trump was questioned under oath by the New York attorney general's office and pleaded the Fifth Amendment hundreds of times. Joining us to discuss all this is NPR's Andrea Bernstein. So let's start with that New York criminal case and what it's all about.
States Will Decide How Much Democrats’ Historic Climate Deal Actually Cuts Emissions
The divide between red and blue states could warp how the U.S.’ first real climate law takes shape.
Washington Examiner
Fargo school board bans the Pledge of Allegiance
School hasn't even started yet for the 2022-2023 academic year, and some school boards are already causing anti-American havoc. In North Dakota, the Fargo board of education voted to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings, Fox News reported. The reason? Because the pledge contains the word "God."
Lawmakers unceremoniously kill hundreds of bills in 'suspense file' day
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers in both chambers plowed through hundreds of bills in the suspense file on Thursday, completing a bi-annual process where fiscal bills are advanced or killed with little public discussion as to why. Lawmakers in both the Assembly and Senate Appropriation Committees unloaded the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will Trump's endorsements be a boost to candidates come fall?
Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump have won key primaries for governor and the U.S. Senate so far this year. But in some instances, those candidates may turn out to fare worse in the general elections in November and hamper GOP hopes for a big sweep in the midterms. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
The House votes on the Inflation Reduction Act
The House voted today to give final passage to the Inflation Reduction Act. The roughly $700 billion legislation cleared Congress without a single Republican vote and now heads to President Biden for his signature. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NANCY PELOSI: If you are sitting at your kitchen table and wonder...
Congress passes expanded health care benefits in sweeping bill
Congress on Friday passed Democrats’ major bill aiming to reduce inflation that will in part lower health care costs for those enrolled through the Affordable Care Act and Medicare. But as lawmakers in Connecticut praised the federal relief, they’re also raising concerns about proposed rate hikes that could affect plans for thousands of people in the state.
City Journal
A Destructive Piece of Legislation
The House of Representatives will soon take up the inaptly named Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA, which cleared the Senate by the barest of margins—51 to 50—through the reconciliation process, will do little to control inflation. More importantly, its health-care provisions will harm Americans in order to fund an expansion of government-run health care that disproportionately benefits the wealthy, leads to inflation, and provides inferior care.
Washington DC AG unveils grant program to deal with migrant 'humanitarian crisis'
The attorney general of Washington D.C. on Thursday unveiled a grant program to tackle what the city officials have dubbed a "humanitarian crisis" over the busing of thousands of migrants from Texas and Arizona. Attorney General Karl Racine’s office says it recognizes the current situation, which has seen thousands of...
Week in politics: FBI investigates Trump for potential breach of the Espionage Act
The week that began with an unprecedented search of former President Trump's home ended with something even more shocking. The search warrant indicated the FBI was investigating a possible violation of the Espionage Act. Joining us to discuss this and other political events from the past week is NPR's senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving. Good morning, Ron.
Generation Z Doesn’t Remember When America Worked
“Frustrating” was one word a young progressive activist named Annie Wu Henry used to describe today’s Democratic establishment. In her mind, Wu told me in an interview, Democrats were falling short in terms of addressing the country’s affordability crisis, eliminating student debt, protecting the rights of immigrants and LGBTQ Americans, and ensuring access to abortion. Worse, she said, they seemed to have no viable strategy for accomplishing what they promised, let alone what the country needed. “We tell them our ideas, and they tell us their plans,” Wu said, talking about the strategic differences she saw between the left and the right. “While we can be very upset that the Court overturned Roe, nobody should be surprised. The right has been talking about this for decades, as well as telling us how they are going to do it.”
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 2