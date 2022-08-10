ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms

Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
ELECTIONS
The Intercept

Cops Spend $400,000 to Save House Democrats’ Campaign Chair

“Alessandra Biaggi voted to release criminals without bail,” read an ad on the back of a truck with a New Jersey license plate driving through New York’s 17th Congressional District, which covers the counties of Westchester and Rockland. The ad is one of several — including digital, text, and mail ads — attacking state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi as “a radical anti-police extremist,” paid for by the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

New York Mayor Eric Adams is blowing his chance to be truly welcoming to migrants

Blaming migrants for America’s problems is a political tradition that Republicans have excelled at for years, but statements from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, serve as the latest reminder that casting aspersions on migrants is too often a bipartisan affair. Adams, whose calls for more federal funding to shelter migrants being bused to the city by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona turned what should have been criticism of their political stunt into a blame game on the migrants he wants to support.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
West Haven, CT
West Haven, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
West Haven, CT
Elections
AFP

Calls for reparations as US faces UN race record review

US officials insisted during a UN review Thursday that Washington was dedicated to battling racial discrimination, amid mounting calls for reparations after centuries of systemic racism. Cormier Smith was co-heading a large US delegation participating in hearings on how Washington is upholding its international obligations to fight racial discrimination. 
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Election Local#Democratic Primary#Legislature#Town Committee#The Village Bar Grill
Connecticut Public

Former Trump Organization CFO to appear in New York court on alleged tax fraud

Former President Donald Trump's company and his longtime chief financial officer are in criminal court in New York today to answer charges of a long-running fraud scheme. The appearance caps a busy week on the Trump legal front. On Monday, the FBI searched the former president's home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. And on Wednesday, Trump was questioned under oath by the New York attorney general's office and pleaded the Fifth Amendment hundreds of times. Joining us to discuss all this is NPR's Andrea Bernstein. So let's start with that New York criminal case and what it's all about.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Fargo school board bans the Pledge of Allegiance

School hasn't even started yet for the 2022-2023 academic year, and some school boards are already causing anti-American havoc. In North Dakota, the Fargo board of education voted to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings, Fox News reported. The reason? Because the pledge contains the word "God."
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Connecticut Public

The House votes on the Inflation Reduction Act

The House voted today to give final passage to the Inflation Reduction Act. The roughly $700 billion legislation cleared Congress without a single Republican vote and now heads to President Biden for his signature. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NANCY PELOSI: If you are sitting at your kitchen table and wonder...
CONGRESS & COURTS
City Journal

A Destructive Piece of Legislation

The House of Representatives will soon take up the inaptly named Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA, which cleared the Senate by the barest of margins—51 to 50—through the reconciliation process, will do little to control inflation. More importantly, its health-care provisions will harm Americans in order to fund an expansion of government-run health care that disproportionately benefits the wealthy, leads to inflation, and provides inferior care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Generation Z Doesn’t Remember When America Worked

“Frustrating” was one word a young progressive activist named Annie Wu Henry used to describe today’s Democratic establishment. In her mind, Wu told me in an interview, Democrats were falling short in terms of addressing the country’s affordability crisis, eliminating student debt, protecting the rights of immigrants and LGBTQ Americans, and ensuring access to abortion. Worse, she said, they seemed to have no viable strategy for accomplishing what they promised, let alone what the country needed. “We tell them our ideas, and they tell us their plans,” Wu said, talking about the strategic differences she saw between the left and the right. “While we can be very upset that the Court overturned Roe, nobody should be surprised. The right has been talking about this for decades, as well as telling us how they are going to do it.”
SOCIETY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy