There are three words that no Real Housewife ever wants to hear: Get a job. But, that’s the exact advice that Crystal Kung Minkoff is giving to Camille Grammer. Throughout season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the former “Most Hated Housewife” has continued her tried and true tradition of criticizing everything about the show where she once starred. Whether it’s about the storylines, the non-waterproof mascara, or the fake friendships, you can bet that Camille will share her opinion. Usually, the shade goes unchecked, but this time, Crystal decided to hit back against the Beverly Hills OG.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO