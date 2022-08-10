The New York Times reports that a Trump lawyer signed a declaration in June saying there were no longer documents marked classified stored at Mar-a-Lago. According to a newly released FBI warrant, agents seized eleven sets of classified documents from Trump’s mansion. A source familiar with the matter told NBC News someone with knowledge of the documents at Mar-a-Lago later tipped off authorities that there was still classified material at the President’s residence. This prompted the FBI to conduct a search Monday that continueS to reverberate across the American political landscape.Aug. 13, 2022.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO