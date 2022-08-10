Read full article on original website
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Republicans who chanted 'Lock her up!' cry that the DOJ is being too political
Since the FBI executed a legally obtained search warrant on the home of former President Donald Trump Monday, there’s been an apparent race by the former president’s supporters to determine, as far as I can see, who can make the most irresponsible statement defending him. There's been an...
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
FBI and DHS warn threats to federal law enforcement have spiked since Mar-a-Lago search
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have issued a joint intelligence bulletin warning of a spike in threats to federal law enforcement officials since the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago club in Florida, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News. “The FBI and DHS have...
New insights into what may have led to warrant for searching Donald Trump’s Florida compound
The New York Times reports that a Trump lawyer signed a declaration in June saying there were no longer documents marked classified stored at Mar-a-Lago. According to a newly released FBI warrant, agents seized eleven sets of classified documents from Trump’s mansion. A source familiar with the matter told NBC News someone with knowledge of the documents at Mar-a-Lago later tipped off authorities that there was still classified material at the President’s residence. This prompted the FBI to conduct a search Monday that continueS to reverberate across the American political landscape.Aug. 13, 2022.
Trump Mar-a-Lago warrant reveals FBI seized multiple sets of classified documents
NBC News has obtained a copy of the warrant used to carry out the FBI search of former President Trump’s Florida home. The warrant reveals that the FBI has seized 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s home among 20 boxes, including an executive grant of clemency for former ally Roger Stone and information on the president of France. NBC’s Ken Dilanian reports.Aug. 12, 2022.
Klobuchar: FBI goes beyond politics and must be able to 'do their jobs'
During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) tells Andrea Mitchell the FBI's investigation into former President Donald Trump goes beyond politics and that people must let them do their jobs.Aug. 14, 2022.
‘It worried people all the time': How Trump’s handling of secret documents led to the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search
When it finally dawned on Donald Trump in the twilight of his presidency that he wouldn’t be living at the White House for another four years, he had a problem: He had barely packed and had to move out quickly. West Wing aides and government movers frantically tossed documents...
Full panel: Upcoming months will be a time of ‘acute tension’ among federal law enforcement officials
Michael Beschloss, Matthew Continetti, Eugene Robinson, Betsy Woodruff Swan and Amy Walter join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the political fallout of the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago and what the future relationship between the Justice Department and the White House looks like moving forward. Aug. 14, 2022.
Full Rounds: DOJ must prove Mar-a-Lago search ‘not just a fishing expedition’
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) discusses the FBI’s investigation into former President Trump and how it could impact the Republican Party during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press. Aug. 14, 2022.
'A living hell': Migrant detainees detail alleged mistreatment in a Florida ICE facility as groups file federal complaint
Guillermo De León Serrabi, a 22-year-old Salvadoran who was held at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baker County Detention Center, alleges he has lost part of his hearing because of beatings he received at the hands of guards at the facility. "To this day, I always have a sharp...
Armed man who fired weapon into FBI field office was at Capitol riot
A Navy veteran wearing body armor tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. He fired a weapon and fled, leading to a high speed chase and was killed in a shootout. The suspect’s motive is unknown, but the incident occurred three days after the FBI searched President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate. The suspect was at the Capitol on January 6th and posted repeatedly online using Trump’s social network Truth Social.Aug. 12, 2022.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage before a lecture in New York, suspect identified and in custody
Famed author Salman Rushdie, who has endured death threats from extremists for decades, was stabbed Friday before a scheduled lecture in western New York, authorities said. A man stormed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, about 70 miles south of Buffalo, at about 11 a.m. and attacked the 75-year-old Rushdie and interviewer Henry Reese, New York State Police Maj. Eugene J. Staniszewski said.
