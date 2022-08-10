ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
NBC News

New insights into what may have led to warrant for searching Donald Trump’s Florida compound

The New York Times reports that a Trump lawyer signed a declaration in June saying there were no longer documents marked classified stored at Mar-a-Lago. According to a newly released FBI warrant, agents seized eleven sets of classified documents from Trump’s mansion. A source familiar with the matter told NBC News someone with knowledge of the documents at Mar-a-Lago later tipped off authorities that there was still classified material at the President’s residence. This prompted the FBI to conduct a search Monday that continueS to reverberate across the American political landscape.Aug. 13, 2022.
NBC News

Trump Mar-a-Lago warrant reveals FBI seized multiple sets of classified documents

NBC News has obtained a copy of the warrant used to carry out the FBI search of former President Trump’s Florida home. The warrant reveals that the FBI has seized 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s home among 20 boxes, including an executive grant of clemency for former ally Roger Stone and information on the president of France. NBC’s Ken Dilanian reports.Aug. 12, 2022.
NBC News

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS WITH SEN. MIKE ROUNDS AND SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR THIS SUNDAY ON “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD”

PLUS: LEGAL PANEL FEATURING NBC NEWS LEGAL ANALYSTS ANDREW WEISSMANN & CHUCK ROSENBERG. AND: NBC NEWS JUSTICE AND INTELLIGENCE CORRESPONDENT KEN DILANIAN. With Guest Moderator and NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell. __. EXCLUSIVE. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) __. EXCLUSIVE. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)
NBC News

Armed man who fired weapon into FBI field office was at Capitol riot

A Navy veteran wearing body armor tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. He fired a weapon and fled, leading to a high speed chase and was killed in a shootout. The suspect’s motive is unknown, but the incident occurred three days after the FBI searched President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate. The suspect was at the Capitol on January 6th and posted repeatedly online using Trump’s social network Truth Social.Aug. 12, 2022.
NBC News

Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage before a lecture in New York, suspect identified and in custody

Famed author Salman Rushdie, who has endured death threats from extremists for decades, was stabbed Friday before a scheduled lecture in western New York, authorities said. A man stormed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, about 70 miles south of Buffalo, at about 11 a.m. and attacked the 75-year-old Rushdie and interviewer Henry Reese, New York State Police Maj. Eugene J. Staniszewski said.
