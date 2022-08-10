ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Kum & Go to open Ivywild store despite pushback

By Austin Sack
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJjXE_0hBJ43vb00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The fight over a proposed Kum & Go gas station near the Ivywild neighborhood in Colorado Springs is over as the store now prepares to break ground.

At 1501 South 8th Street, traffic is constant along a vacant one-acre site, but not for long.

“My husband and I love Kum & Go and I’m very serious about that,” said Stephannie Fortune, District 3 Colorado Springs Councilwoman.

For months Colorado Springs Councilmembers discussed the pros and cons of adding another Kum & Go gas station in the city. With 12 already here, Ivywild neighbors and some council members believe the proposed location is not the right fit.

“The neighborhood means a lot to me and I do have concerns,” Councilwoman Fortune explained, “I don’t think it’s harmonious, I don’t think it’s compatible.”

Along 8th and West Brookside streets, there are some commercial businesses, housing, and community members who believe a gas station would impact their quality of life.

Flag raising ceremony to be held in honor of fallen Deputy Peery

“It’s hard not to be somewhat emotional because I live across the street,” said John Severson, an Ivywild community member.

The proposed site was home to a gas station before and the new store is smaller than average Kum & Go locations in Colorado Springs.

“Those are all 5,600 square feet,” said Mary Castle, Kum & Go’s Civil Engineer.

The new store will be under 4,000 square feet and Kum & Go plans to put a retaining wall to buffer the station from nearby apartments.

“Kum & Go has done sound studies that show that they are below ambient noise,” Castle explained.

In some cases, bedroom windows will be about 20 feet from the new gas station. Kum & Go ensures lighting will be limited and truck deliveries won’t impact traffic.

“There’s been some concern expressed that this Kum & Go will bring increased traffic and noise in the neighborhood, in fact, it won’t,” said Bruce Wright, Kum & Go’s Attorney.

“I just don’t think this is where Kum & Go can best serve the city or this neighborhood, I will be voting to deny the appeal,” Nancy Henjum, Colorado Springs’s District 5 Councilwoman said.

Colorado Springs Regular Meeting Agenda (08/09) Download

The site was previously coded for a gas station, which is why several council members said they voted for the Kum & Go despite extensive community pushback.

Colorado Springs City Council voted 6-3 to allow the Kum & Go to be built, with councilmembers Murray, Henjum, and Fortune voting against.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Springs Utilities to end energy-saving rebate programs

COLORADO SPRINGS — As renewable energy moves in and our world electrifies, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is canceling the LED lighting rebate and rooftop solar programs. The programs encouraged businesses to switch to LEDs and homeowners to install solar panels. The decision to end the rebate comes after incentives were launched in 2013. Companies that […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Upcoming events impact Pikes Peak and other parks

COLORADO SPRINGS — Upcoming events will impact access to popular Colorado Springs park and trail properties. Saturday, Aug. 13 – Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit: The Pikes Peak Highway will delay opening to the summit until 9 a.m. for the Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit. The North Slope Recreation Area will open at 7:30 a.m. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado receives funding for transportation projects

COLORADO SPRINGS — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that Colorado was awarded $45.9 million to support three projects in Colorado transportation. The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The program is for projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation. Half of the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Business
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Foothills Trail opens in Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Foothills Trail in Garden of the Gods Park has reopened after eight months. The Foothills Trail had been rerouted for eight months to allow for the installation of a new roundabout for the park entrance, a new storm sewer system, and a trail underpass beneath Gateway Road. This was part of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Verizon responds to service concerns in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Verizon has met with city leaders in Woodland Park to discuss the failing service concerns expressed by residents, and has issued a letter addressing the matter. The city manager, city engineer, county commissioners, and administrator met with Verizon on August 2 to discuss the community’s collective concerns over wireless coverage in […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KKTV

Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Severson
Person
Mary Castle
KRDO News Channel 13

City council approves controversial Kum & Go plan in southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council has approved a proposed Kum & Go gas station and convenience store that was rejected by the city Planning Commission earlier this summer. KRDO Tuesday during a Council meeting, the gas station was approved in a 6-3 vote. With this approval, the Kum & Go will be The post City council approves controversial Kum & Go plan in southwest Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Pueblo steel mills go up for sale

PUEBLO, Colorado — The Russian steel producer EVRAZ PLC announced Wednesday its intention to sell the company's American assets, which include the Rocky Mountain Steel Mill in Pueblo. "EVRAZ PLC announces that it is launching the process of soliciting proposals for the acquisition of its North American subsidiaries (EVRAZ...
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pushback#City Council#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Another Kum Go#Kum Go
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
KXRM

Businesses offered $150,000 in grants for staff training

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center(PPWFC) has $150,000 in Employee Development Funds to award to companies. The funds were made possible by the federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act, the funds must be used to train and retain a skilled workforce or avert the need for layoffs. PPWFC says preference is given to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Road closure off Hwy 24 into Manitou starts Tuesday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A full closure will be in effect for Serpentine Drive heading into Manitou Springs to make way for an updated roundabout and multi-use trail. Starting Monday, August 15, flagging operations will begin directing traffic through the roundabout and Serpentine Drive corridor. A full closure of Serpentine Drive begins Tuesday, restricting Highway […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Happy Trails BBQ Fundraiser for El Paso County Nature Centers

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Nature Centers is set to host an annual event offering food, entertainment, and refreshments for a good cause. The 13th Annual Happy Trails BBQ Fundraiser will take place from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, August 19 at the Bear Creek Nature Center. Attendees will be treated to signature […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXRM

Annual Touch-A-Truck event returns to Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The annual Touch-A-Truck event is back for its 22nd year in Woodland Park, and the free community event is happening on Wednesday, August 10 at 10 a.m. to noon. The event is happening at the Meadow Wood Sports Complex, and provides a hands-on opportunity for children to climb and crawl on more than 20 […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
Wanderlust Wellman

Cliff Jumping/Swimming Hole near Colorado Springs | Paradise Cove

If you want to explore the outdoors, Colorado is surely the place to be. However, what about during a miserably hot summer day when nothing sounds better than a day at the beach? Although this isn't quite that, Paradise Cove is a great spot to take a dip and cool off on a scorching hot day! Located between two sizeable cliffs, it is a short hike down to the pool and a slightly moderate hike on the way back since the beginning is uphill.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Sweeten up your week with Mary’s Mountain Cookies!

COLORADO SPRINGS — From edible cookie dough to delicious quarter-pound cookies and brownies, there’s a new spot in town to satisfy any sweet tooth. Mary’s Mountain Cookies opened downtown in July, and business has been booming. According to Kristy Rigdon, Proprietor of Mary’s Mountain Cookies – Downtown Colorado Springs, during their first month open they […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy