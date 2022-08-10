ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Business owner Cooke proud of campaign effort to ‘fight for everyday folks’

By Ken Kosirowski
 1 day ago
EAU CLAIRE (WKBT)- Businesswoman Rebecca Cooke held her primary election watch party Tuesday night at Labor Temple in Eau Claire.

Cooke grew up on an Eau Claire dairy farm, has her own small business, and founded a nonprofit devoted to supporting female entrepreneurs.

As someone newer to political races, Cooke had endorsements from organized labor and said Tuesday she was proud to be a somewhat unconventional political candidate.

“I’m not somebody that is a career politician or elitist,” Cooke said. “I’m working to stand up and fight for everyday folks. And I think that that’s really been resonating with voters and people I talked to.”

Cooke is the youngest member of the state’s Economic Development Corporation, a position she was appointed to by Governor Tony Evers.

WEAU-TV 13

Court denies Colten Treu’s appeal

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Wisconsin Court of Appeals rejects a motion filed by the man who hit and killed four people in Nov. 2018 in Lake Hallie. The State Court of Appeals rejected Colten Treu’s claims he should have been allowed to withdraw his guilty and no contest pleas.
WEAU-TV 13

Police looking for information in connection to Augusta vandalism

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Augusta Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for significant damage around the city. Police say on Saturday they were notified of vandalism to the City Public Works building located on the 200 block of North Stone Street. Graffiti can...
AUGUSTA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Livestock killed in overnight barn fire near Cornell

TOWN OF CLEVELAND (Chippewa County), Wis. (WEAU) - Over two dozen livestock were killed in an overnight barn fire west of Cornell. According to Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding, the owners of the barn on 225th Avenue in the Town of Cleveland called in the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
