Business owner Cooke proud of campaign effort to ‘fight for everyday folks’

EAU CLAIRE (WKBT)- Businesswoman Rebecca Cooke held her primary election watch party Tuesday night at Labor Temple in Eau Claire.

Cooke grew up on an Eau Claire dairy farm, has her own small business, and founded a nonprofit devoted to supporting female entrepreneurs.

As someone newer to political races, Cooke had endorsements from organized labor and said Tuesday she was proud to be a somewhat unconventional political candidate.

“I’m not somebody that is a career politician or elitist,” Cooke said. “I’m working to stand up and fight for everyday folks. And I think that that’s really been resonating with voters and people I talked to.”

Cooke is the youngest member of the state’s Economic Development Corporation, a position she was appointed to by Governor Tony Evers.

