Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect
Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
Little Leaguer Comforts Opposing Pitcher In Viral Act Of Sportsmanship
The Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game had no shortage of sportsmanship Tuesday. A heartwarming moment started with a scare, as Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton drilled Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in the helmet on a pitch that got away from him. Jarvis spun to the ground and immediately grabbed his head but was okay and took his base once the shock wore off.
Yardbarker
National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade
The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a three-game series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made his presence known accruing at-least two hits each game and improved his batting average .275. The Dodgers success has come...
MLB・
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
FOX Sports
Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11
BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
FOX Sports
Red Sox head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak
Atlanta Braves (65-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Red Sox +120; over/under...
Watch: Cubs, Reds enter Field of Dreams with legends leading the way
There was no shortage of legends on hand to get the Field of Dreams game started between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday evening.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/11/2022
The Baltimore Orioles take on the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Orioles Red Sox prediction and pick. Dean Kremer gets the ball for the Orioles, while Josh Winckowski takes the hill for the Red Sox. Dean Kremer has a 3.43 ERA, but he has...
Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Jason Day faced enough stress just to make sure they got into the PGA Tour’s postseason. Now that they’re here, they want to keep going. Fowler had a change of caddies and putters and finally started to see some putts fall, though still not enough to his liking. Day recovered from a spiked fever and burning sensation in his eyes and played bogey-free Thursday at the TPC Southwind. Both had a 5-under 65. That wasn’t good enough to lead the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only to hope. Si Woo Kim holed out from 167 yards in the 18th fairway for eagle to cap off a superb finish of 6-under par on his last six holes, giving him a 62 and an early share of the lead with J.J. Spaun.
NBC Sports
Alex Cora shares update on Eric Hosmer's knee injury vs. Braves
The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Braves look to break skid in game against the Red Sox
Atlanta Braves (64-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-56, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (4-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -157, Red Sox +134; over/under...
Yardbarker
Red Sox endure more bullpen struggles in 8-4 loss to Braves; Tommy Pham homers in third straight game
The Red Sox were swept by the Braves at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Boston fell to Atlanta by a final score of 8-4 to extend its losing streak to four and drop to 54-58 on the season. Nick Pivetta, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox,...
NBC Sports
Red Sox place Tanner Houck on injured list
The Boston Red Sox added yet another name to the injured list on Tuesday. Right-hander Tanner Houck was placed on the 15-day IL due to lower back inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 6. The team announced right-hander Kaleb Ort was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to replace Houck on the roster. Houck...
NESN
Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0