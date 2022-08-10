ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Little Leaguer Comforts Opposing Pitcher In Viral Act Of Sportsmanship

The Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game had no shortage of sportsmanship Tuesday. A heartwarming moment started with a scare, as Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton drilled Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in the helmet on a pitch that got away from him. Jarvis spun to the ground and immediately grabbed his head but was okay and took his base once the shock wore off.
BASEBALL
Yardbarker

National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade

The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a three-game series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made his presence known accruing at-least two hits each game and improved his batting average .275. The Dodgers success has come...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Boston, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
NBC Sports

Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Red Sox head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Atlanta Braves (65-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Red Sox +120; over/under...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Ryan
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Jason Day faced enough stress just to make sure they got into the PGA Tour’s postseason. Now that they’re here, they want to keep going. Fowler had a change of caddies and putters and finally started to see some putts fall, though still not enough to his liking. Day recovered from a spiked fever and burning sensation in his eyes and played bogey-free Thursday at the TPC Southwind. Both had a 5-under 65. That wasn’t good enough to lead the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only to hope. Si Woo Kim holed out from 167 yards in the 18th fairway for eagle to cap off a superb finish of 6-under par on his last six holes, giving him a 62 and an early share of the lead with J.J. Spaun.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Alex Cora shares update on Eric Hosmer's knee injury vs. Braves

The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox Notes#The Boston Red Sox#The Atlanta Braves#The Red Sox#Red Sox Braves
FOX Sports

Braves look to break skid in game against the Red Sox

Atlanta Braves (64-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-56, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (4-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -157, Red Sox +134; over/under...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox place Tanner Houck on injured list

The Boston Red Sox added yet another name to the injured list on Tuesday. Right-hander Tanner Houck was placed on the 15-day IL due to lower back inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 6. The team announced right-hander Kaleb Ort was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to replace Houck on the roster. Houck...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy