Current WWE Champion Approached to Fight Mike Tyson

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was recently approached about competing against Mike Tyson in a bare-knuckle fight, as "The All Mighty" confirmed in a recent interview with Fightful. Lashley's fighting background is primarily in wrestling, as he won the NAIA National Wrestling Championship in the 177 lb class three times from 1996-98. His eventual transition to MMA saw him build up a 15-2 record, including a perfect 5-0 record in Bellator. And while Tyson's boxing career initially ended in 2005, he stepped back in the ring for an exhibition fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr.
AEW Star Reveals He Is Out Of Action With Multiple Shoulder Injuries

Another one on the list. There are all kinds of wrestling matches but some of them can be very dangerous. While there is always the chance that someone is going to get hurt in a regular match, there are ways to up the danger by adding some kind of stipulation. Unfortunately it seems that another star was injured in one of the more violent matches of the year.
Backstage Update on Why WWE Postponed Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

– A singles match between Seth Rollins versus Riddle was originally scheduled for last month at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was pulled from the card as WWE ran an injury angle with Riddle, even though he wasn’t actually hurt . Riddle and Rollins still appeared for a confrontation at SummerSlam, which saw Rollins hit Riddle with the Curb Stomp. Dave Meltzer had an update on the matchup for today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
Backstage Rumor on Plans for WWE Title Match at Clash at the Castle

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had an update on the planned main event for WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is currently scheduled for the show. However, the return of Karrion Kross to WWE last week has led to rumors of Karrion Kross being inserted into the title feud after he assaulted Drew McIntyre last week on SmackDown.
Miro Comments On What He Will Do When His AEW Contract Expires

Miro seemingly indicated he was unhappy with his position with All Elite Wrestling over the weekend, and now the Bulgarian-born wrestler has shed some light on what the future might hold for him once his current AEW deal expires. "I think, after this contract, I thought I was going to...
Major Match Announced For 8/22 WWE Raw In Toronto

Edge is set to exact revenge on Judgment Day in front of his hometown fans in a few weeks. On the 8/8 "WWE Raw" episode, Damian Priest issued a challenge to the WWE Hall of Famer for a match on the 8/22 show in Toronto. "Edge hasn't wrestled on Monday...
2022 WWE Clash at the Castle card, matches, rumors, predictions, match card, date, start time, location

After 30 years, WWE is finally bringing a major stadium event back to the United Kingdom. Clash at the Castle goes down on Sept. 3 from Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. In the main event, undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns will put his titles on the line in front of the U.K.'s own Drew McIntyre. It's an epic clash that puts Reigns' more than 700-day title reign at high risk of coming to an end. The SmackDown women's title is also set to be defended as Liv Morgan will take on a fresh challenger in Shayna Baszler.
