Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
A Duplex is on Fire on 2nd Street Near Old Town in Eureka
A structure fire producing heavy black smoke has been reported at a duplex on 2nd Street between I & J streets in Eureka. Fire personnel are on scene and reporting that this an attached structure is in fact on fire. At this time, it is unknown if the tenant(s) are...
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire crews from across California come to Eureka to assist with Willow Creek fires
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Fire began to set up its emergency fire camp in Eureka Tuesday morning to house emergency responders from across California. This is in response to the more than 10,000-acre Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire that has continued to expand without any containment as of Wednesday.
krcrtv.com
Redding teens arrested after violent robbery in Arcata
ARCATA, CALIF. — A pair of Redding teenagers have been arrested after a violent robbery at an Arcata grocery store. Officers were called to a robbery in progress at Rays Food Place in Arcata on August 10th, where two teenagers were supposedly attempting to leave the store with a full cart of food and alcohol. They were stopped by the on-site security officer, who was then involved in a physical fight with one of the suspects. The second suspect then pulled a handgun from his waistband and, according to officers, threatened the security officer with it. The officer then let both flee on foot.
krcrtv.com
Suspicious fire breaks out in Fortuna near Highway 101
FORTUNA. Calif. — A fire broke out in dry vegetation earlier today near Fortuna and officials believe it was man-made. Fire crews say the hot, dry and windy weather conditions weren't the only factor that started the fire. After speaking with sheriff's deputies, they say it appeared to be sparked by someone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lostcoastoutpost.com
Small Fire Set Outside McKinleyville Business Leads to Arson Arrest
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party, a female...
krcrtv.com
HCSO: Man arrested in unprovoked assault of 74-year-old man, 3 others in Eureka on Monday
EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in Eureka Monday morning after allegedly assaulting four people in what the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is calling unprovoked attacks. The HCSO said 24-year-old Dylan Roberts was arrested shortly after 10:15 Monday morning. Roberts is suspected of assaulting a 74-year-old man on...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Arrested in Eureka For Multiple ‘Unprovoked’ Assaults, Says HCSO
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 8, 2022, at about 10:14 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of Little Fairfield Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, for the report of an assault. Deputies arrived in the area...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata Man Sentenced to 13 Years for Stabbing Homeless Man in Old Town
An Arcata man was sentenced this morning to 13 years in state prison for stabbing and attempting to kill a homeless man who was asleep on an Old Town street. Judge Kelly Neel handed Tory Tasi Parker Mamea the maximum term of nine years for the attempted murder of Timothy Edward Hansen. Mamea received an additional three years for causing great bodily injury and one more year for using a knife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Fortuna Police searching for missing man last seen one week ago
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Police Department is looking for leads in finding a 48-year-old man that was last seen in Fortuna one week ago. Police published a missing poster for Lewis William Leckliter on Tuesday afternoon. Leckliter is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel...
krcrtv.com
Firefighter vehicles, equipment burn over in Six Rivers fire, Red Cross comes to rescue
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Firefighters battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties became stranded after their vehicles and equipment burned over when the wildfire took an unexpected turn. The fire complex started Friday, Aug. 5, ignited by thunderstorms that moved across the region. Firefighters...
krcrtv.com
EPD wins Battle of the Badges blood drive by one donation
EUREKA, Calif. — Out of the 23 agencies that participated in the Battle of the Badges blood donation event, The Eureka Police Department won by one donor. The trophy will return to the EPD for the year until next year's Battle of the Badges. The Northern Community Blood bank thanks the EPD for sponsoring the vent.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire crew battling Six Rivers Lightning Complex lose 2 vehicles, hike out
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has exploded in size in the past 24 hours. It's now burned nearly 9,000 acres and there is still no containment. More than 500 firefighters are working the blaze that has prompted evacuations in Humboldt and Trinity counties. The complex was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lostcoastoutpost.com
Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to be repurposed as Emergency Fire Camp
Vegetation fire on the side of the highway north of Fortuna. Dispatch reports, via scanner, that the fire is currently 30x30 feet and involves a semi truck. Loleta Fire also responding. There’s a CHP dispatch record of the incident here. (UPDATE: North Coast News is on the scene. The fire appears to be vanquished.)
krcrtv.com
Food for People hosting emergency food distribution at Willow Creek evacuation shelter
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Food for People is hosting an emergency food drive in Willow Creek on Friday to help people impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. The food bank said Wednesday that it was teaming up with Pay It Forward Humboldt and the Red Cross to host the free food distribution. It will be held at Dream Quest 100 Country Club Drive in Willow Creek.
Teen Stabbed At A College Party Has Case Unsolved For 5 Years
Josiah Lawson(Times-Standard file photo) Nineteen-year-old David Josiah Lawson was studying Criminology at HSU (Humboldt State University, located in Northern California in the small town of Arcata). Lawson was the president of the Brothers United, an on-campus group that formed as a result of the unsolved murder of a Black HSU student, Cory Clark in 2001 (there is, unfortunately, a lack of information on his case). The group’s goal was to provide support for Black men in the predominately white institution — and predominantly white area — in which they felt there was more support needed.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Willow Creek Fires Mostly Held Overnight, Incident Commanders Say; Firefighters Will Continue to ‘Aggressively’ Bring Battle to the Blazes
Press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. Six Rivers National Forest Crews working the fires last night were able to hold a majority of the work accomplished by the day shift. High overnight humidity helped slow any progress. The incident will enter into unified command with Cal Fire at 7:00 am today. Additionally, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and CalFire are also in unified command with the Forest Service.
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 10K acres, burns fire crew equipment
A cluster of fires burning through Humboldt and Trinity counties has grown to more than 10,000 acres with 0% containment, prompting evacuations throughout the region.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:05 p.m.: Detailed Info From Six Rivers NF] 0% Containment: Six Rivers Lightning Complex Continues to Expand
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex increased relatively slowly yesterday (about 1480 acres) and, as of, late yesterday, the incident was mapped at approximately 11,618 acres. (UPDATE 9 a.m.: Now reported as 12,375 acres.) But the fires burning in the steep, rugged mountains around Willow Creek in Humboldt County and Salyer in Trinity County are difficult to fight and still have 0% containment. However, no lives have been lost nor have any structures burned as of the last reports from the Six Rivers National Forest Service.
North Coast Journal
Murals Under the Bridge
On the evening of Thursday, Aug. 4, a couple dozen people gather in the Pacific Outfitters parking lot for a guided walk, ready to take in the sights of murals underway for this year's Eureka Street Art Festival. Leading the tour is organizer and local artist Jenna Catsos, who has been directly involved coordinating the festival every year it has been held since 2018.
krcrtv.com
Crews in Willow Creek work to protect communities threatened by Six Rivers Complex fire
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — [UPDATE | Aug. 10, 8 a.m.]. The fire has grown to 10,781 acres with 0% containment. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River. Five main fires burn North and South of Highway 299. Primary areas of focus are the communities along the 299 corridor, Waterman Ridge, Friday Ridge Road, and Ammon Ridge, according to U.S. Forest Service.
Comments / 0