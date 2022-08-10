ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

McGee wins Democratic primary race for 116th House District seat

By Jenn Brink
 1 day ago

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Rep. Treneé McGee won the Democratic primary for the 116th House District as she seeks to keep her seat this coming November.

Abortion rights, West Haven’s poor finances, and a scandal over COVID-19 money loomed over the primary race .

McGee, 28, who won a special election after the former state representative allegedly stole COVID-19 relief money and was indicted by the FBI, spoke out against a reproductive rights bill later signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.)

Click here for full 2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results

She defeated abortion rights advocate Joe Miller, 24, who released a campaign ad that called McGee an “anti-choice extremist.”

“I am grateful to the voters of West Haven for affirming their trust in me to be their voice and advocate in Hartford,” McGee said after declaring victory. “This past session I worked to champion the issues that matter most to our community.”

“Obviously, this is not the result we expected,” Miller said. “I believe we did the right thing and the residents of District 116 are more informed.”

McGee will face Republican Aaron Haley, a former investigator for the state and founder of POP Warner Football, in the Nov. 8 general election.

WTNH

