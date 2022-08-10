Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Soldier Canyon evacuated due to flash floods
STOCKTON, Utah — Tooele County authorities issued an evacuation order in Soldier Canyon after reports of flash flooding Saturday night. According to Stockton police, Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon have been evacuated due to flooding. Solider Canyon road is shut down, and police ask everyone to...
KSLTV
South Salt Lake water main break causes sink hole, road closures
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY – South Salt Lake police closed off eastbound lanes from 3300 South to State Street Sunday morning because of a gushing water main. The pressure caused a sinkhole in the area. A post on Facebook around 11 a.m. urged motorists to avoid the area while...
KSLTV
Teen vandals destroy koi pond, try to harm fish at Salt Lake City business
SALT LAKE CITY – A plant nursery in Salt Lake City was broken into and vandalized Friday night. For three straight nights, General manager Kathy Harbin said a group of 5 to 6 people broke into Cactus & Tropicals, trashed their koi pond, and terrorized the animals who live at the nursery.
KSLTV
Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
UPDATE: 400 South to remain closed due to crash
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) report that one person has been transported to the hospital in critical condition via ambulance, while two others were transported in serious condition. SLCPD says that their crash team is responding to the scene at this time. For the next several hours, 400 West will […]
kjzz.com
West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
Meteor hitting atmosphere is 'likely' cause for loud boom heard in Utah and Idaho, officials say
A high-altitude meteor which blew up when it hit the atmosphere "is likely the best theory" for a loud boom heard across portions of northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday, said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.
Gephardt Daily
FedEx truck plows into multiple parked cars in SLC crash, 66-year-old man pinned beneath wreckage
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are sorting out the details Friday after a FedEx delivery truck plowed into four parked cars at 450 S. 400 W., injuring two people. The most severely injured is a 66-year-old man who ended up...
UTA train derails after hitting van in South Salt Lake
A Utah Transit Authority train derailed Friday after colliding with a van on a South Salt Lake street.
Meteor's loud boom rattles skies over Salt Lake City and beyond
People across northern Utah and southern Idaho reported hearing a loud boom Saturday morning, sharing clips from security and doorbell cameras on social media of what the National Weather Service confirmed was a meteor. The service said there was a signature on the Geostational Lightning Mapper. The optical device detects...
Gephardt Daily
Missing Millcreek man found deceased
MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property. Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday.
Loud 'boom' reported across northern Utah most likely a meteor
Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom early Saturday morning, but seismologists report the noise was not related to an earthquake
VIDEO: Tornado ripped through Salt Lake City on this day in 1999
Just after noon on a mid-August day in northern Utah, a rare tornado swept through Salt Lake City leaving one person dead and millions of dollars in damage in its wake.
Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
KSLTV
WVC Police search for drive-by shooting suspect, one victim in hospital
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a shooting suspect after hospitalizing a man Sunday afternoon. According to West Valley City police Lt. Jason Vincent, a male victim was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting at 3100 South 4400 West around 12:30 p.m. Police are...
KSLTV
South Salt Lake police seeking info about missing infant’s whereabouts
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-month-old boy believed to be with his father, who is a suspect in a South Salt Lake homicide and not the child’s legal guardian. According to information released Friday from the South...
'A 200-year event': Torrential rainfall causes extensive flood damage in Northern Utah
Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically last week when a storm late Monday and early Tuesday brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses. Flooding brought on by intense summer thunderstorms is not new to Tremonton, but last week’s events stood out in stark contrast to what had been an unusually hot and dry summer so far....
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
Weekend plans have never been so easy with events happening across Utah
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Stop by a hot air balloon festival, drone light show and the beginning of Oktoberfest.
PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
