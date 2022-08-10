Read full article on original website
California doctor arrested for allegedly poisoning husband with drain cleaner
A Southern California dermatologist was arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband using drain cleaner. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the husband put up a hidden home camera due to suspicions following a gastritis diagnosis. Aug. 11, 2022.
New Mexico slaying suspect had previous confrontations with victim, brother says
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the four Muslim men killed in New Mexico in recent months had previous confrontations with the man charged in two of the slayings, a brother of the victim said Wednesday in an interview. Mohammad Zaher Ahmadi, 62, was fatally shot outside the Ariana Halal...
Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni
Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
Casket knocked over during family brawl at California funeral
RICHMOND, Calif. — A funeral took a turn in California when a family fight escalated to the point where a man was arrested after allegedly hitting a person with his car and knocking over the casket. The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that its officers were...
Arrest made in 1982 death of 15-year-old California girl abducted from bus stop
SUNNYVALE, Calif. — A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1982 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus...
Stanford University issues alert saying a woman reported being raped in a campus bathroom
A woman reported she was raped in a Stanford University bathroom, police said Wednesday in an alert to the prestigious Northern California campus. The attack allegedly unfolded at about 5 p.m. PDT Tuesday by a "parking lot near Wilbur Hall," the Stanford Department of Public Safely said in its school-wide alert.
Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
Texas traveling nurse facing murder charges in California crash that killed 6
The driver, identified as Nicole Linton, was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Texas, when the crash occurred last Thursday, authorities said.
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
California officials discuss search for Kiely Rodni
The search continues for Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old who disappeared and was possibly abducted after attending a party in Truckee, Calif. Authorities described their efforts to find her on Tuesday, three days after she went missing.
Woman accuses SF firefighter of injecting her at Chase Center
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman is suing the City and County of San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department, alleging someone with the latter injected her with a sedative while she protested for abortion rights. Kareim McKnight is being represented by longtime civil rights attorney John Burris. “Giving […]
Mail Theft Spikes in Southern California
Mail theft has spiked across communities in Southern California. With more and more packages delivered to doorsteps every day, more Angelenos lose valuable checks and documents, more postal workers are victims of violent robberies, and more thieves get away with it. Jennifer Schuchmann's security camera caught thieves driving down her...
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
'My other half is gone,' says the sister of the pregnant woman killed in L.A.-area crash
Six murder charges aren't enough for the driver accused of killing five people in a fiery crash near Los Angeles, says the sister of the pregnant woman who died in the accident last week. The charges are only the “bare minimum," Sha’seana Kerr said. “My other half is...
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to stalking and threatening GOP Rep. Kevin Hern
An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty Wednesday to cyberstalking Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and threatening to "kidnap and assault" Hern and his wife, court papers show. Under the terms of the plea deal, Keith Charles Eisenberger, 39, of Bartlesville, is likely to be sentenced to three years in prison for what federal prosecutors described as a yearslong campaign of threats and harassment.
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20,...
Search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery is now a homicide investigation, officials say
A "sweet and innocent" New Hampshire girl who has been missing for nearly three years is a homicide victim, though her remains have yet to be found, authorities said Thursday. Harmony Montgomery was likely killed in Manchester in early December 2019, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella told reporters. The...
Cleaning service employee killed co-worker during dispute at Michigan General Motors assembly plant, officials say
A cleaning service employee has been arrested after killing a co-worker during a dispute early Thursday at the General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan, authorities and the company said. Both coworkers were employed by a third-party cleaning service provider at the Lake Orion assembly plant, General Motors and the...
Woman arrested, suspected of killing man near Joshua Tree National Park
She also has a separate charge for allegedly maintaining a "drug house."
