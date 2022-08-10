An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty Wednesday to cyberstalking Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and threatening to "kidnap and assault" Hern and his wife, court papers show. Under the terms of the plea deal, Keith Charles Eisenberger, 39, of Bartlesville, is likely to be sentenced to three years in prison for what federal prosecutors described as a yearslong campaign of threats and harassment.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO