Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson. As it stands right...
Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers
The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for their first game of the 2022 NFL preseason, which will be a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Compared to the Steelers, who are pretty much set with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks have a bigger question mark on which between Geno […] The post Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb decks Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at joint practice
The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint training camp practice on Thursday and the practice featured several fights between Denver’s defense and Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys’ media team streamed the practice, so one of the Broncos’ big hits on defense was caught on film. Denver...
NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders
Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
NFL Week 1 preseason schedule: Rams-Chargers, Seahawks-Steelers highlight five must-see games
Let's all try to contain our excitement, but ... football season is FINALLY here! OK, I know it is only the preseason, but it is still NFL football and a sign that the regular season is right around the corner. Preseason is a time to get a decent look at...
Where does Bobby Wagner fall among the top 10 players from the 2012 draft?
Bobby Wagner is one of the best players who entered the NFL in 2012, according to analyst Marc Ross. In his new list of the top 10 players from the 2012 draft class, Ross ranked the former Utah State star fourth behind quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Andrew Luck and linebacker Luke Kuechly.
Pete Carroll takes on surprising role in Seahawks practice
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is definitely known for his energy. If there is any doubt about that, one need only hear about what he did during practice on Thursday. Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed how Carroll played scout team quarterback during Thursday’s practice. This was no light workout either, as Carroll was even running play-action rollouts and at one point threw a sidearm pass.
Carroll: Seattle's Rashaad Penny 'feeling a little bit of groin tightness'
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (groin) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a DNP in Thursday's walk-through, Penny is unlikely to suit up for the Seattle's first preseason game with groin tightness. In a potential run-first approach behind Pro Football Focus' worst rated offensive line, Penny is expected to share Seattle's backfield with rookie Kenneth Walker. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, the 26-year old's average draft position in 12-team point per reception leagues currently stands in the sixth round.
Will Raiders' Derek Carr prove he's an elite quarterback?
Derek Carr is entering his ninth season with the Las Vegas Raiders, and his sights are set on a deep playoff run after falling in a wild-card game to the Cincinnati Bengals last season. The AFC West, of course, is full of talented quarterbacks with the same goal, but is...
NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns
A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Preseason Week 1 @ Denver Broncos, 2022 predictions
Dallas Cowboys schedule: @ Denver Broncos, Preseason Week 1 The Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule begins on Saturday with a 9
4-star Oregon target OT Miles McVay announces college commitment
In terms of both size and stature, one of the biggest offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class is off the board. 4-star offensive tackle Miles McVay announced Thursday evening that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, choosing Nick Saban over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. For a while, it looked as if McVay was going to come to Eugene, with the Ducks building a strong lead in his recruitment earlier this spring. However, Alabama closed hard and was able to get him to commit in the long run. Standing at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 358-pounds, McVay ranks as the No. 27 OL in the 2023 class, and No. 186 overall player in the nation. Film Miles McVay’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 182 IL OT Rivals 4 5.9 IL OT ESPN 4 133 IL OT On3 Recruiting 4 91.15 IL OT 247 Composite 4 0.9263 IL OT Vitals Hometown East Saint Louis, IL Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 358 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Recruited by Adrian Klemm Offered on Jan. 13, 2022 Official Visit on June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide Florida Gators Michigan State Spartans Missouri Tigers Texas A&M Aggies Jackson State Tigers 11
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Preseason starts vs Las Vegas Raiders
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Aug. 14 @ Raiders 4:25 PM
