Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Three-Evening' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Evening” game were:

6-4-3, SB: 6

(six, four, three; SB: six)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

