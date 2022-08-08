ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti

A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
urbanbellemag.com

As Kandi Burruss Demands Respect for Todd Tucker, Bravo Gets Shady with Editing

Todd Tucker is tired of being pulled into Kandi Burruss’ feuds. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss doesn’t like it when Todd Tucker is dragged into her feuds. Todd isn’t a fan of this either. But that’s exactly what happened on the latest episode. While the cast was filming in Jamaica, they got together to have dinner. Sanya Richards-Ross said the trip would be a couples trip. So she wanted everyone to bring a plus one. Kandi brought Todd. And the conversation went left after Kandi called Marlo Hampton out. At the time, Marlo was very critical of Ralph Pittman. He decided that he would no longer adopt Drew Sidora’s son. He said the reason why he changed his mind is that the adoption was something the child’s biological father isn’t comfortable with.
hotnewhiphop.com

Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids

Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
HipHopDX.com

Ne-Yo Opens Up About Separation From His Wife: 'We Couldn’t Talk To Each Other'

Ne-Yo has opened up about separating from his wife Crystal Smith, claiming their marital issues began because they were unable to communicate with one another. In a snippet from the latest episode of Drink Champs, the “Miss Independent” crooner can be seen opening up about the very public separation he’s currently experiencing with his wife of six years, even though during the pandemic things seemed like they were in repair.
hotnewhiphop.com

Karl-Anthony Towns & Jordyn Woods Shop For Jewelry In Italy & Appear To Check Out Rings

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods were spotted in Bellagio, Italy on Wednesday shopping at a jewelry store, where TMZ reports that they seemed to take a look at engagement rings. The outlet reports that witnesses confirmed they primarily spent their time shopping for necklaces and other items, but did take a peek at the rings.
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Gets Colorfully Loud With Lori Harvey in Nike ‘Chunky Dunky’ Sneakers

In a new video posted in collaboration with Bumble, Teyana Taylor can be seen chatting about life and love with Lori Harvey while sporting a chic, all-blue look. The “Bare Wit Me” singer wore an aqua button-up shirt with a lightly padded vest in the same vibrant hue over top and matching pants. Even hair baseball cap and manicure were coordinated. Meanwhile, on her feet, she donned Nike SB’s Dunk sneaker collaboration with Ben & Jerry’s, the “Chunky Dunky.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) The style’s loud, playful design is inspired by the famous...
themorninghustle.com

Miss Independent: Neyo Once Grabbed Coco’s Fatty With Ice-T’s Approval?

Now that Neyo is heading to a divorce it seems he is publicly embracing being a City Boy. He reveals he once grabbed Coco’s donk with Ice-T’s permission. As per Hollywood Life the crooner made a recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. While he discussed his rise to fame, some of his career defining highs and not so proudest moments, he also detailed an experience with Ice-T and his lovely wife at a Halloween party. “‘Cause mind you she had some sh*t on,” Ne-Yo said. “Right, so I walked up to him and I was like, ‘Bro, all due respect, I’ve wanted to squeeze Coco’s ass for a really long time.’”
themorninghustle.com

Nipsey Hussle To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot and killed over three years ago, and his loss left a massive void in the Hip-Hop community. To honor the legacy of the late Neighborhood Nip, a ceremony to lay down a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was recently announced. According to a...
themorninghustle.com

DJ Premier Releases ‘Remy Rap’ In Celebration Of Hip Hop’s Birthday

In celebration of today marking Hip Hop’s 49th Birthday, DJ Premier releases the first music video for DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 – out now via Mass Appeal. Featuring femcee icon and Bronx native Remy Ma and Grammy-nominated Rapsody, ‘Remy Rap’ produced by DJ Premier. The track showcases female lyricists in Hip Hop.
HollywoodLife

Saucy Santana Embraces Himself As The New MTV Global Push Artist: It’s Who I ‘Know How To Be’

Saucy Santana‘s music represents his journey – and the undeniable truth behind the “Material Girl” hitmaker. First influenced by the pop world of Britney Spears, P!nk, and Avril Lavigne, Saucy later gravitated more towards Future, Gucci Mane, and other rising hip-hop stars of the new millennium. Instead of having to make the difficult choice – pop or hip-hop? pop-punk or trap? glam or grime? – Saucy embraced it all, and that is why they are the MTV Global PUSH Artist for the month of August 2022.
