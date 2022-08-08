Read full article on original website
Angela Yee and Charlamagne tha God Feuded Before She Landed Her Own Show
In August 2022, Angela Yee announced she’s leaving The Breakfast Club after 11 years on the popular morning radio show. Angela launched the program in 2011 with her co-hosts, Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy. Article continues below advertisement. Together, the trio landed a nationally syndicated deal with iHeartRadio,...
Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti
A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
Jennifer Hudson Poses With Her Son On His 13th Birthday — And He Towers Over Her
Where does the time go? Jennifer Hudson struck a pose with her son, David, for his 13th birthday and posted the joyful picture on Instagram on Wednesday. According to People, David’s red cake was shaped in his initials and decorated with different race cars. The 40-year-old EGOT winner beamed...
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Meagan Good Reveals Her Desire To Have A Child Following Her Split From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good's life is moving forward based on her own terms post her divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
As Kandi Burruss Demands Respect for Todd Tucker, Bravo Gets Shady with Editing
Todd Tucker is tired of being pulled into Kandi Burruss’ feuds. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss doesn’t like it when Todd Tucker is dragged into her feuds. Todd isn’t a fan of this either. But that’s exactly what happened on the latest episode. While the cast was filming in Jamaica, they got together to have dinner. Sanya Richards-Ross said the trip would be a couples trip. So she wanted everyone to bring a plus one. Kandi brought Todd. And the conversation went left after Kandi called Marlo Hampton out. At the time, Marlo was very critical of Ralph Pittman. He decided that he would no longer adopt Drew Sidora’s son. He said the reason why he changed his mind is that the adoption was something the child’s biological father isn’t comfortable with.
Chilli Of TLC Goes Viral After Rumors Of Dating ‘Boy Meets World’ Actor
Chilli of multiplatinum-selling girl group TLC might be dating fellow '90s star Matthew Lawrence of the hit sitcom 'Boy Meets World.'
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
Ne-Yo Opens Up About Separation From His Wife: 'We Couldn’t Talk To Each Other'
Ne-Yo has opened up about separating from his wife Crystal Smith, claiming their marital issues began because they were unable to communicate with one another. In a snippet from the latest episode of Drink Champs, the “Miss Independent” crooner can be seen opening up about the very public separation he’s currently experiencing with his wife of six years, even though during the pandemic things seemed like they were in repair.
Karl-Anthony Towns & Jordyn Woods Shop For Jewelry In Italy & Appear To Check Out Rings
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods were spotted in Bellagio, Italy on Wednesday shopping at a jewelry store, where TMZ reports that they seemed to take a look at engagement rings. The outlet reports that witnesses confirmed they primarily spent their time shopping for necklaces and other items, but did take a peek at the rings.
[LISTEN] Irv Gotti Doubles Down On Ashanti Remarks, Says He Spoke His Truth
Irv Gotti has been making the press rounds in support of The Rise, Fall & Rebirth Of Murder Inc. Records: The Murder Inc. Story doc, now playing on BET. And if you know anything about Irv, he’s gonna speak his mind no matter who gets offended. Recently, the music...
Teyana Taylor Gets Colorfully Loud With Lori Harvey in Nike ‘Chunky Dunky’ Sneakers
In a new video posted in collaboration with Bumble, Teyana Taylor can be seen chatting about life and love with Lori Harvey while sporting a chic, all-blue look. The “Bare Wit Me” singer wore an aqua button-up shirt with a lightly padded vest in the same vibrant hue over top and matching pants. Even hair baseball cap and manicure were coordinated. Meanwhile, on her feet, she donned Nike SB’s Dunk sneaker collaboration with Ben & Jerry’s, the “Chunky Dunky.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) The style’s loud, playful design is inspired by the famous...
Miss Independent: Neyo Once Grabbed Coco’s Fatty With Ice-T’s Approval?
Now that Neyo is heading to a divorce it seems he is publicly embracing being a City Boy. He reveals he once grabbed Coco’s donk with Ice-T’s permission. As per Hollywood Life the crooner made a recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. While he discussed his rise to fame, some of his career defining highs and not so proudest moments, he also detailed an experience with Ice-T and his lovely wife at a Halloween party. “‘Cause mind you she had some sh*t on,” Ne-Yo said. “Right, so I walked up to him and I was like, ‘Bro, all due respect, I’ve wanted to squeeze Coco’s ass for a really long time.’”
Nipsey Hussle To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Nipsey Hussle was tragically shot and killed over three years ago, and his loss left a massive void in the Hip-Hop community. To honor the legacy of the late Neighborhood Nip, a ceremony to lay down a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was recently announced. According to a...
DJ Premier Releases ‘Remy Rap’ In Celebration Of Hip Hop’s Birthday
In celebration of today marking Hip Hop’s 49th Birthday, DJ Premier releases the first music video for DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 – out now via Mass Appeal. Featuring femcee icon and Bronx native Remy Ma and Grammy-nominated Rapsody, ‘Remy Rap’ produced by DJ Premier. The track showcases female lyricists in Hip Hop.
Saucy Santana Embraces Himself As The New MTV Global Push Artist: It’s Who I ‘Know How To Be’
Saucy Santana‘s music represents his journey – and the undeniable truth behind the “Material Girl” hitmaker. First influenced by the pop world of Britney Spears, P!nk, and Avril Lavigne, Saucy later gravitated more towards Future, Gucci Mane, and other rising hip-hop stars of the new millennium. Instead of having to make the difficult choice – pop or hip-hop? pop-punk or trap? glam or grime? – Saucy embraced it all, and that is why they are the MTV Global PUSH Artist for the month of August 2022.
Lala Anthony Shines In Black Mugler Cutout Dress
Lala Anthony recently stunned wearing a Black cutout Mugler dress from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 21 collection.
