Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:

01-18-22-24-29-37

(one, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000

