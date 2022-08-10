Read full article on original website
CNBC
Gold gains as dollar, yields slip; focus on U.S. inflation data
Gold prices rose on Monday following a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investor focus shifted to U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plan. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,788.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also settled up 0.8% at %1,804.8. The...
U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling. Why?
July 14 (Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel.
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said.
Food prices are skyrocketing, and it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
China posts record $101 billion trade surplus but export boom could fade
China's export sector delivered robust growth in July, providing much-need support for the world's second largest economy that is almost certain to miss its GDP target this year.
Agriculture Online
Soybean prices soar at close | Tuesday, August 9, 2022
SOYBEAN PRICES SOAR AT CLOSE: 2:00 P.M. The expiring August soybean and soybean meal prices soared higher today. Corn closed higher, but well off its early high. Wheat traded on both sides and closed higher. Many traders are going to the sidelines ahead of the inflation report tomorrow and the...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy up 30-35 cents, corn up 14-16 cents, wheat up 13-16 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 13 to 16 cents per bushel. * Wheat firm, led higher by spring...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans gain as U.S. crop ratings decline
CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures climbed to their highest in more than a week on Tuesday on lower weekly U.S. crop condition ratings and worries that hot, dry weather in the western Midwest forecast would continue to stress crops. Wheat was also firmer as the...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures end firm as spring crop ratings drop
CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly cut its spring crop rating in a weekly report and on spillover support from rising corn and soybean markets. * Strength in wheat, however, was limited by inter-market spreading, with traders selling wheat and buying corn and soybean contracts. More grain shipments exiting Ukraine's Black Sea ports also weighed on wheat. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 1-3/4 cents higher at $7.81-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat for September delivery ended 4 cents higher at $8.51-3/4 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was up 12 cents at $8.92-3/4 a bushel. * The USDA said on Monday afternoon that spring wheat crop was rated 64% good to excellent, a 6 percentage-point drop from a week earlier. Analysts had expected good-to-excellent ratings for spring wheat to remain stable with last week. * Traders are squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report due on Friday. * Grain markets are monitoring export shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Twelve vessels have departed as part of a deal to unblock ports. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures extend gains on U.S. crop risks
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures rose on Wednesday, as hot, dry weather in parts of the United States and Europe kept attention on harvest risks, while soybeans settled lower after notching contract highs. Traders also adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-China July pork prices surge on tight supplies, demand recovery
(Updates with background) Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's pork prices surged in July on an annual and monthly basis due to tight supplies and a recovery in demand, the statistics bureau said. Pork prices rose 20.2% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday as it released inflation...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat ease after rally; European, U.S. weather in focus
SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and wheat futures retreated on Thursday from previous session's strong gains, triggered by trader concerns over hot and dry weather conditions in key exporting countries. Soybeans were largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
Agriculture Online
Romanian wheat harvest may drop 18% this year -agriculture minister
BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romania has finished reaping its wheat crop for the year, and the harvest is 15% to 18% smaller than in 2021, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday. The European Union state, one of the bloc's largest grain exporters, reaped a record grain crop in...
Agriculture Online
Rains ease end of Argentina's wheat planting, improves surface moisture
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rains seen in recent weeks in Argentina's agricultural areas allowed producers to finish planting their 2022/23 wheat crop and recharged moisture levels before the next key phases of crop development, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. Argentine farmers planted 6.1 million hectares...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise on crop condition worries
CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Tuesday on worsening U.S. crop ratings and concern about further erosion of harvest prospects as hot weather was forecast for dry areas of the western Midwest. * A firmer Brazilian real also underpinned soybean futures as the currency move could serve to steer more global demand to the United States. * CBOT November soybean futures settled up 28-3/4 cents at $14.28-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $11.10 higher at $410.20 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.30 cent to 64.62 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the soy crop was rated 59% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week ago and in line with market forecasts. * Above-normal temperatures are forecast for dry areas of the western Corn Belt this week, elevating risks that crop conditions may worsen. Much of the soybean crop is in its critical pod setting and filling stage of development. * Traders are positioning ahead of the USDA's monthly supply-and-demand report due on Friday. The agency may update some acreage data following a resurvey of plantings in Minnesota and the Dakotas. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Romania's wheat harvest down 15-18% this year, minister says
BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romania has finished reaping its wheat crop for the year, and the harvest is 15% to 18% smaller than in 2021, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday. The European Union state reaped a record grain crop in 2021, including 11.3 million tonnes of wheat,...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures climb following broad commodities rally
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose on Wednesday, with the October contract hitting a life-of-contract high on brisk pork demand and broad strength in commodities on signs of decelerating U.S. inflation, traders said. Livestock and other commodities rose along with Wall Street equity markets...
Agriculture Online
Strategie Grains slashes EU maize crop forecast by 10 mln T on drought
PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Severe drought is set to slash the European Union's maize harvest by 10 million tonnes, dropping it to a 15-year a low of 55.4 million tonnes, consultancy Strategie Grains said in its monthly forecast on Thursday. The forecast marked a 15% cut to its July...
