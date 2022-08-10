Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
1 dead, 3 injured after Brentwood gym argument escalates to shooting
BRENTWOOD (KRON) – One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are currently […]
East Bay police 'detain' pair in 24 Hour Fitness shooting that killed 1, injured 3
Brentwood police have detained two people in connection deadly shooting at a 24 Hour Fitness early on Thursday. No arrests have been made after one person died and three others were injured.
Firefighter assaulted, injured after responding to fire near I-280 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to multiple brush fires that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of I-280 and Bird and Race Street in San Jose, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted. As of 5 p.m., the main body of the fire has been extinguished. However, an SJPD firefighter was assaulted by […]
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting at 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood, police say
One person is dead and three other people are injured in a shooting that happened after a fight broke out at a gym in the East Bay, police confirmed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sfstandard.com
SFPD Allegedly Shot at Fellow Officers in Pursuit of Man Firing Blanks
San Francisco police officers got into what was reported as a shootout with a suspect on Saturday they believed had a gun and was firing at them. But new information revealed in court Wednesday explains that two officers opened fire on a man who may have been suffering from a mental health crisis and was firing a pistol that only shot blanks.
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Respond to Vegetation Fire in Oakley off Neroly Road
At 8:36 am Thursday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of smoke coming from the area of Neroly Road and Placer Road in the City of Oakley. It was reported as white smoke coming from the area. Upon arrival at 8:53 am, Engine 93 arrived...
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Arson Arrest Made in Antioch Fire on Deer Valley Road
On Monday, the Antioch Police Department located a suspect related to an arson that occurred Monday in the City of Antioch. The fire occurred just before 8:00 pm Monday in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch which threatened multiple homes and caused a 2-alarm fire response by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and shut down the roadway for several hours.
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Stolen van recovered in Piedmont
Two people were taken into custody on August 2 when a stolen van was recovered in Piedmont. A white 1993 Chevrolet C-20 triggered the city’s Automated License Plate Reader system around 5:21 a.m. The van was found parked on Linda Avenue with three people inside. The vehicle had been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspected drunken driver arrested in crash that caused $80,000 in damage
Police responded to a vehicle collision where a car crashed into a pole, according to a Facebook post from San Mateo Police Department.
Fremont police seek missing at-risk man
(BCN) — Fremont police are seeking an at-risk man Jorge Linares, 49, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Fremont. In a 3:19 a.m. news release Wednesday, police describe Linares as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, gray […]
Police release surveillance photo of missing Tahoe teen before disappearance
Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office have released a surveillance photo of a missing Tahoe teenager before she disappeared over the weekend.
‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hayward PD seeks help identifying homicide suspect
Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation, according to a press release from Hayward PD.
Man set on fire Sunday morning in encampment attack
Residents near 18th and Shotwell streets awoke Sunday morning to the sound of an explosion, and then a man screaming outside their windows — a tent was set on fire, sending one man to the hospital with severe burns. “I was coming back from work in the morning and...
NBC Bay Area
Robbery Suspects Shoot Good Samaritan for Following Them: Union City PD
A good Samaritan who was trying to identify two suspects he witnessed rob a female of her jewelry in Union City was shot by the suspects for following them, police announced Tuesday. The good Samaritan, identified as a 44-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting on Aug. 3...
Casket knocked over during family brawl at California funeral
RICHMOND, Calif. — A funeral took a turn in California when a family fight escalated to the point where a man was arrested after allegedly hitting a person with his car and knocking over the casket. The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that its officers were...
Victim in Oakland shooting succumbs to injuries at hospital
OAKLAND - The victim of a shooting on the 1400 block of Webster Street in Oakland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital Wednesday morning.The shooting occurred Saturday the 6th, just before 12:15 AM. OPD Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on scene, who then transported the victim to a local hospital.The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) continue to seek assistance from the community to identify the individual(s) responsible. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. This homicide marks Oakland's 74th this year. At this time in 2021, there were 78. The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous. The Tip Line is (510) 777-8572.
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Get Into Oakland Business Through Roof, Steal More than $150K in Merchandise
An Oakland man said thieves broke into his business through the roof and stole more than $150,000 in merchandise. The crime happened at the Sound Factory on International Boulevard in mid-July. They not only stole from the business, but they stuffed the merchandise into cars that belonged to customers, and...
Man accused of using stolen car to commit another crime
A man suspected of stealing a car and using it as a getaway vehicle in another crime is facing felony charges, according to the Daly City Police Department.
Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
Comments / 1