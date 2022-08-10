ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emeryville, CA

sfstandard.com

SFPD Allegedly Shot at Fellow Officers in Pursuit of Man Firing Blanks

San Francisco police officers got into what was reported as a shootout with a suspect on Saturday they believed had a gun and was firing at them. But new information revealed in court Wednesday explains that two officers opened fire on a man who may have been suffering from a mental health crisis and was firing a pistol that only shot blanks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Respond to Vegetation Fire in Oakley off Neroly Road

At 8:36 am Thursday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of smoke coming from the area of Neroly Road and Placer Road in the City of Oakley. It was reported as white smoke coming from the area. Upon arrival at 8:53 am, Engine 93 arrived...
OAKLEY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Arson Arrest Made in Antioch Fire on Deer Valley Road

On Monday, the Antioch Police Department located a suspect related to an arson that occurred Monday in the City of Antioch. The fire occurred just before 8:00 pm Monday in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch which threatened multiple homes and caused a 2-alarm fire response by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and shut down the roadway for several hours.
ANTIOCH, CA
piedmontexedra.com

The Blotter | Stolen van recovered in Piedmont

Two people were taken into custody on August 2 when a stolen van was recovered in Piedmont. A white 1993 Chevrolet C-20 triggered the city’s Automated License Plate Reader system around 5:21 a.m. The van was found parked on Linda Avenue with three people inside. The vehicle had been...
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Fremont police seek missing at-risk man

(BCN) — Fremont police are seeking an at-risk man Jorge Linares, 49, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Fremont. In a 3:19 a.m. news release Wednesday, police describe Linares as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, gray […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Victim in Oakland shooting succumbs to injuries at hospital

OAKLAND - The victim of a shooting on the 1400 block of Webster Street in Oakland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital Wednesday morning.The shooting occurred Saturday the 6th, just before 12:15 AM. OPD Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on scene, who then transported the victim to a local hospital.The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) continue to seek assistance from the community to identify the individual(s) responsible. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. This homicide marks Oakland's 74th this year. At this time in 2021, there were 78. The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous. The Tip Line is (510) 777-8572.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
STOCKTON, CA

