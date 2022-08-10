Read full article on original website
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
thecomeback.com
Brooklyn Nets owner makes opinion on Kevin Durant very clear
Megastar Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June. And while the Nets still have not found a trade partner over a month later, Durant reiterated his trade demand to Nets team owner Joe Tsai unless certain demands are met.
Kyrie Irving reportedly ‘hates’ Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash
It seems that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant share a similar dislike of Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and
Yardbarker
Chris Paul Said He Didn't Give Any Attention To Girls In High School: "My Girlfriend Was My Basketball."
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a very impactful player wherever he's played, although he's yet to win that elusive championship. CP3 always had a huge love for basketball, and during his teenage years, he took it to the next level.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
Yardbarker
NBA Informed All Teams That Non-Vaccinated Players Without A Valid Medical Reason Can't Play In Toronto For The 2022-23 Season
The NBA has been battling with the players accepting a vaccine mandate since last season. While coaches and team staff have been made to take the vaccine, the NBA cannot enforce such a rule on the players. As a result, the players are accountable to the cities they play basketball in to be allowed to play.
Yardbarker
A Fair Jazz-Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Look This
What’s the trade value of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell? The opinions are all over the map on social media. Jazz fans want more than what was received in the whopping Rudy Gobert exchange, while New York Knicks fans feel using the Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks trade is the logical blueprint that should be followed.
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony
The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
Yardbarker
Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"
Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
NBC Sports
Kyrie's agent refutes report that Nets star 'hates' Nash, Sean Marks
Does Kyrie Irving share Kevin Durant's disdain for Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks? Depends on who you ask. A source told the New York Post's Josh Kosman earlier this week that Irving "hates" both Nash and Marks, adding that Irving "feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Responds To Report That He Left The Nets Group Chat During The Playoffs: "Why Y'all Post Fake Stuff?"
Ben Simmons has been the subject of much ridicule on television and social media over the last year or so. It all started after that infamous playoff series against the Hawks, which was the last we saw of Simmons on an NBA court as he sat out for the first half of the 2021-22 season with the Sixers. He was then traded to the Nets but didn't play a game for them either as he was dealing with a back injury.
Yardbarker
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias
View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a season in which they tied their franchise record for wins in a season with 56 wins, the Memphis Grizzlies will have their sights set on proving that they are a true championship contender during the 2022-23 season. Superstar Ja...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Bobby Marks Says Current Nets Roster Is The Best Kevin Durant Has Had In Brooklyn Era
This week, Kevin Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to work out a plan for the future. Despite hesitation from teams around the league, Durant is still holding firm on his trade request and it seems like only a matter of time before he's wearing a different jersey. In...
Lakers: Draymond Green Compares Scoring Chops of Carmelo Anthony & Kevin Durant
Warriors forward Draymond Green compared the scoring abilities of peak Carmelo Anthony and peak Kevin Durant in a recent podcast.
Yardbarker
NBA Executives And Coaches Are "Livid" About Kevin Durant's Ultimatum To Joe Tsai And Nets: "I Think It's A Little Too Far If He's Trying To Get Steve Fired."
Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the world, and there's no doubt that a lot of teams would love to have him on their rosters. He has notably requested a trade this offseason, which has led to a lot of conjecture about where he will end up in the future.
SB Nation
The Nets are probably screwed in the Kevin Durant trade derby after Joe Tsai’s tweet
Kevin Durant’s trade request has been stuck in limbo from the moment he asked out from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant’s request coincided with the start of free agency on June 30, but at this point every meaningful free agent save for Collin Sexton is off the board while Durant lingers on Brooklyn’s roster.
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Now Willing To Include Two First-Round Draft Picks In Deal For Nets’ Kyrie Irving
The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason has gone quiet since the initial hoopla over a potential Kyrie Irving deal — with the team’s leadership reportedly wanting to stay prudent in dealing with their trade assets. All signs point to the Lakers still trying to part with Russell Westbrook...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals The Lakers Finally Want To Offer Maximum Number Of Picks For Kyrie Irving
The situation with the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook had reached a point where most people believe there is no coming back from. Westbrook being given most of the blame for LA's rotten 2021-22 season has not sat well with the guard as he continues to balk at the possibility of accepting a smaller role on the squad.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Plan ‘Right Now’ Is For Kyrie Irving To Remain With Nets Although He Is Also ‘Unhappy’ With Team’s Leadership
The Brooklyn Nets continue to dominate the summer headlines. It’s been over a month since star Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, prompting rumors of Kyrie Irving following suit to the Los Angeles Lakers. Nothing has come to fruition yet, but in a recent meeting with Nets...
Yardbarker
Jordan Clarkson Responds To Jazz Trade Rumors: "This Is My Ninth Year Going Into The League. I Know How The Business Of Basketball Works.”
In the aftermath of the Rudy Gobert trade, there is a sense around the league that the Utah Jazz are on the verge of a major rebuild. Jordan Clarkson, who has thrived with the Jazz, has been included in countless trade rumors as fans and experts attempt to predict where he might land.
Yardbarker
Knicks Fans Are Worried After An Embarrassing Loss
Pro-am games have been all the rage in the NBA lately and a few players from the New York Knicks just got into the act. Obi Toppin, Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle received a warm welcome from New York fans as they took to the floor for a pro-am league game this past weekend.
