ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets owner makes opinion on Kevin Durant very clear

Megastar Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June. And while the Nets still have not found a trade partner over a month later, Durant reiterated his trade demand to Nets team owner Joe Tsai unless certain demands are met.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Yardbarker

A Fair Jazz-Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Look This

What’s the trade value of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell? The opinions are all over the map on social media. Jazz fans want more than what was received in the whopping Rudy Gobert exchange, while New York Knicks fans feel using the Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks trade is the logical blueprint that should be followed.
Yardbarker

Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"

Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
NBC Sports

Kyrie's agent refutes report that Nets star 'hates' Nash, Sean Marks

Does Kyrie Irving share Kevin Durant's disdain for Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks? Depends on who you ask. A source told the New York Post's Josh Kosman earlier this week that Irving "hates" both Nash and Marks, adding that Irving "feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Responds To Report That He Left The Nets Group Chat During The Playoffs: "Why Y'all Post Fake Stuff?"

Ben Simmons has been the subject of much ridicule on television and social media over the last year or so. It all started after that infamous playoff series against the Hawks, which was the last we saw of Simmons on an NBA court as he sat out for the first half of the 2021-22 season with the Sixers. He was then traded to the Nets but didn't play a game for them either as he was dealing with a back injury.
NBA
Yardbarker

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias

View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a season in which they tied their franchise record for wins in a season with 56 wins, the Memphis Grizzlies will have their sights set on proving that they are a true championship contender during the 2022-23 season. Superstar Ja...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Nba Finals#The Brooklyn Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Knicks Fans Are Worried After An Embarrassing Loss

Pro-am games have been all the rage in the NBA lately and a few players from the New York Knicks just got into the act. Obi Toppin, Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle received a warm welcome from New York fans as they took to the floor for a pro-am league game this past weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy