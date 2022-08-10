ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

spacecityweather.com

As moisture levels spike, Houston may see moderate to heavy rainfall into the weekend

Good morning. It has been a long, very hot, and mostly dry summer for Houston. For the next three or four days, however, we’re going to see a distinct pattern shift amid a weakness in the high pressure ridge that has dominated conditions since late May. This weakness, combined with a surge of tropical moisture, will bring healthy rain chances from now through Saturday, and should also knock high temperatures back several degrees. It won’t rain all of the time, but it should rain some of the time. Sunny and hotter weather returns early next week.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

More heavy rain on the way

With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
Click2Houston.com

Houston airports experiencing flight delays due to strong storms moving through area

HOUSTON – Houston airports are currently experiencing some delays due to severe weather moving through the Houston area Wednesday evening. Houston Bush Intercontinental is currently experiencing:. departure delays an average of 57 minutes (and increasing) arrival delays for airborne aircraft an average of 38 minutes (and decreasing) all inbound...
myfoxzone.com

This is what it looked like as severe weather moved through Houston

HOUSTON — It was a stormy Wednesday afternoon and evening across the Houston area as a line of storms pushed through. A Tornado Warning and multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of Southeast Texas as the system rolled in. Below are some of the photos and videos of the storms. Did you take any? Share them with us through the Near Me feature of our KHOU 11 News app. Download it here.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

Houston has passed the historical “peak” of summer heating

Good morning. Based upon the last three decades of weather, the historically warmest time of year for Houston runs from July 29 through August 12. During this approximately two-week period, the city of Houston averages a high temperature of 96 degrees, and a low of 76, at Bush Intercontinental Airport. And if we drill down further, the climatological peak of summer during the last 30 years has come on August 6, which was Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Full moon, meteor shower, and stormy conditions … oh my!

HOUSTON - Our August full moon peaks on Thursday around 9:35 p.m. It's known as the Sturgeon Moon and is named after America’s largest freshwater fish that, ironically, is found in the largest freshwater system in the world. Sturgeon are found in large quantities in the Great Lakes around...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AIRCRAFT FIGHTING FIRE IN POLK COUNTY HAS CRASHED IN LAKE LIVINGSTON

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.
POLK COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MILL CREEK RESIDENTS PACK THE MAGNOLIA CITY COUNCIL MEETING WITH WATER BILLS OF UP TO $3000

For months residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision in Magnolia have called the Magnolia City Water Department complaining of exorbitant water bills. Most told the City Council they were treated rudely, told it was a water leak, telling them to call builder D.R. Horton who then told the caller to call the city. Another excuse was what they called a burst. One resident after another approached the podium and spoke.
MAGNOLIA, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

I-10 Traffic Change Due To Construction Begins August 11, 2022

The Sealy PD is asking motorists to be aware of changes in traffic flow for I-10 due to construction beginning tomorrow. From the construction contractor:. Beginning Friday 8/12/2022, the San Bernard River Westbound Frontage Road Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. The Westbound Frontage Road from Bernardo Road to Beckendorff Road will be open to two way traffic on either side of the San Bernard River. Westbound Frontage Road traffic can enter IH-10 WBML using the new entrance ramp west of Pyka Road.
SEALY, TX
mocomotive.com

5 Must Do Things in Magnolia

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. Located just next to The Woodlands in southwestern Montgomery County,…
MAGNOLIA, TX
checkoutdfw.com

A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards

Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
TEXAS STATE

