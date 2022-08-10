Read full article on original website
As moisture levels spike, Houston may see moderate to heavy rainfall into the weekend
Good morning. It has been a long, very hot, and mostly dry summer for Houston. For the next three or four days, however, we’re going to see a distinct pattern shift amid a weakness in the high pressure ridge that has dominated conditions since late May. This weakness, combined with a surge of tropical moisture, will bring healthy rain chances from now through Saturday, and should also knock high temperatures back several degrees. It won’t rain all of the time, but it should rain some of the time. Sunny and hotter weather returns early next week.
Click2Houston.com
More heavy rain on the way
With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
cw39.com
Houston weather: rain becomes widespread, totals may top one inch
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A wetter pattern begins today with much of the land in Southeast Texas likely to get wet at some point over the next few days. On average, multi-day rain totals will be around one to two inches. As for this Wednesday, scattered storms are expected during...
Some roads impassable due to high water
Keep an eye on high-water locations reported on area roads and other trouble spots for drivers.
KHOU
Houston forecast: Rain chances climb; slight potential for street flooding overnight into Thursday
The heaviest rainfall is expected late tonight and early Thursday when we have a 70% chance of rain. The wet stuff continues with Friday at 60% odds.
Click2Houston.com
Houston airports experiencing flight delays due to strong storms moving through area
HOUSTON – Houston airports are currently experiencing some delays due to severe weather moving through the Houston area Wednesday evening. Houston Bush Intercontinental is currently experiencing:. departure delays an average of 57 minutes (and increasing) arrival delays for airborne aircraft an average of 38 minutes (and decreasing) all inbound...
myfoxzone.com
This is what it looked like as severe weather moved through Houston
HOUSTON — It was a stormy Wednesday afternoon and evening across the Houston area as a line of storms pushed through. A Tornado Warning and multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of Southeast Texas as the system rolled in. Below are some of the photos and videos of the storms. Did you take any? Share them with us through the Near Me feature of our KHOU 11 News app. Download it here.
Houston drought conditions busting pipes throughout the city
HOUSTON — Houston work crews are trying to keep up with the non-stop number of water leaks popping throughout the city this summer. The current drought has dried the clay soil underground, causing it to shift and break many of the city’s aging water pipes. There were 577...
