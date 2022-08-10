ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

mocomotive.com

The Great Pumpkin Shoot Aims at Senior Hunger

CONROE, TX – Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) is preparing for their largest fundraiser of the year, the seventh annual “The Great Pumpkin Shoot” sporting clays tournament on October 21, 8:00am-1:00pm at Able’s Sporting, Inc. 357 FM 1791 in Huntsville TX, to benefit the homebound elderly of Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAGNOLIA RESIDENTS IN MILL CREEK REPORTING NO WATER

1PM-Residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision report they have no water. Residents say the City is not answering their phones. This is the same subdivision that from which residents flooded the City Council Chambers last night in Magnolia with water meter issues and water bills as high as $3000.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Montgomery County, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MILL CREEK RESIDENTS PACK THE MAGNOLIA CITY COUNCIL MEETING WITH WATER BILLS OF UP TO $3000

For months residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision in Magnolia have called the Magnolia City Water Department complaining of exorbitant water bills. Most told the City Council they were treated rudely, told it was a water leak, telling them to call builder D.R. Horton who then told the caller to call the city. Another excuse was what they called a burst. One resident after another approached the podium and spoke.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KAGS

New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help

BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
BRYAN, TX
defendernetwork.com

Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?

Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021). Turner took office facing a different storm—an...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED

Three candidates are vying for the honor of Washington County Fair Queen. Ribbon Jones, Maddie Rogers and Carmen Niemeyer were announced as the 2022 fair queen contestants during the fair’s Volunteer Appreciation Night on Saturday at Silver Wings Ballroom. Ribbon Jones is a junior at Brenham High School and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Livingston contractor accused of not delivering on remodeling jobs

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man has been arrested after several people allege that he took their money for remodeling work, but did not do the work. Casey Dion Smelley, 29, acted as a contractor on remodeling jobs, according to the arrest affidavit. He was hired by a woman to do work on her new home. She said she paid him $62,850, but that minimal work had been done, and that the work he started was not done properly. She said that she would contact Smelley numerous times to come finish the work, but that he continued to make excuses about why he was not there, and eventually stopped showing up or replying to her.
LIVINGSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Burn Bans still in place for Montgomery and Harris Counties

Burn Bans still in place for Montgomery and Harris Counties. The burn bans for Harris and Montgomery counties are still in effect. Here is a link where you can check burn ban status for any county in the state of Texas:. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4425153.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO WANNA BE HOUSTON GOLFERS END UP IN SHERIFF HENDERSONS BED AND BREAKFAST

Tuesday evening Shenandoah Police responded to the PGA Golf Store at 19075 IH 45 North for a reported theft. Two black males entered the store and stole 18 golf clubs valued at just over $8000. A Shenandoah unit spotted the suspects in a silver SUV and initiated a pursuit that traveled back and forth on SH 242 near the construction area. They were finally stopped after being spiked several times by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, Precinct 3 Constables, and Shenandoah Police. Jacobe Dawuan James, 23, of 10181 Windmill Lakes Blvd in Houston. He is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and theft over $2500. His bond was set at $53,000. Also arrested was Demaine Dewun Cauley, 45, of 2308 Oregon Ave in League City. He is charged with theft over $2500. James has not been very successful in running from police or stealing. In January of 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for evading with a motor vehicle, again in May 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. All but the drug charges were dismissed and he was given 4-years deferred probation. However, he screwed that up and on September 16, 2019, was placed in an Intermediate Sanction Facility in Henderson, Texas. On February 20, 2022, Harris County District Judge Greg Glass ordered him released after being informed that James had successfully completed the program.
HOUSTON, TX
Navasota Examiner

Road widens for Jack in the Box

At the Aug. 8, 2022, Navasota City Council Monday, council approved a Chapter 380 Agreement in the amount of $73,333.33 with RAM Navasota, LLC, developer of the Jack in the Box at 2010 SH 105 East. According to Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado, developer Mark Holmes will widen approximately 425 linear feet of the north/south extension of CR 425, aka Durden Street, to a 30-foot-wide road to accommodate anticipated increased two-way traffic. Construction is expected to cost $220,000. The city will reimburse the developer approximately one-third of the costs, not to exceed $73,333 in the form of a grant payable in three installments not to exceed.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FIRES UNDER INVESTIGATION, SAYS SHERIFF

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local agencies are currently investigating the recent fires throughout the area. Sheriff Otto Hanak said in a release today (Tuesday) that several fires are undetermined and others are under investigation. A number of them have been on or near FM 390 and FM 1948 near Lake Somerville and on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ILLEGAL BURN HAS FIREFIGHTERS BUSY IN WEST MONTGOMERY COUNTY

A burn pile in the 5400 Block of Honea Egypt led to a large wildfire this afternoon and left one person injured. The fire grew to 6 acres before Firefighters from ESD 3, Magnolia, Woodlands, and Conroe could bring it under control. The Texas A&M Forest Service responded with two dozers to establish a containment line around the fire. One resident suffered from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

