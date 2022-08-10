ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Executives And Coaches Are "Livid" About Kevin Durant's Ultimatum To Joe Tsai And Nets: "I Think It's A Little Too Far If He's Trying To Get Steve Fired."

By Lee Tran
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk

Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Paul Westhead
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots

It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots. According to Begley, both...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring

In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Ultimatum#Heavy Com#Marks
CBS Boston

The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again

BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs

Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey

The Los Angeles Lakers just released the first look at their epic new throwback jerseys for the upcoming season. It has generally been received with rave reviews, and the same can be said for superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. For starters, here’s a look at the new unis which commemorate the white MPLS jersey […] The post LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Hits KD With A Harsh Reality

Skip Bayless has always been very favorable to the likes of Kevin Durant, even if KD wants nothing to do with the Undisputed host. Throughout the years, Bayless has stated that KD is the best player in basketball and that he is, indeed, better than the likes of LeBron James. Of course, these opinions are controversial, but there are very few times in which Bayless has turned on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
NBA
Yardbarker

A Fair Jazz-Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Look This

What’s the trade value of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell? The opinions are all over the map on social media. Jazz fans want more than what was received in the whopping Rudy Gobert exchange, while New York Knicks fans feel using the Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks trade is the logical blueprint that should be followed.
Yardbarker

Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"

Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy