Carter embracing versatile role, says Clemson D will be ‘really scary’

Dabo Swinney said in the spring that Barrett Carter is “as good as a football player that there is” on Clemson’s entire team.

The former five-star prospect and current sophomore is listed as a linebacker on Clemson’s roster, but Carter is capable of playing all over the field.

Clemson’s head coach says he could probably play cornerback, safety, SAM, MIKE, WILL and even running back, which he saw action at in high school at North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) to go along with his duties on the defensive side of the ball.

“I mean, this guy is a very, very unique football player,” Swinney said . “He’s a great, great young prospect.”

Carter met with reporters following Clemson’s practice Tuesday and was asked if the Tigers’ plan for him this season is to have him line up at linebacker sometimes, safety other times, and simply bounce around on defense at multiple spots.

“I think so,” he said. “Just having me in a place where whoever we’re playing, we can game plan and scheme for them, and just to put me out wherever, just make a play. So, I think having me going to different spots, teaching me a lot of new things, new techniques is going to help me in the future, but definitely just help with game plans and help with whoever we’re playing. So, I’m glad to be in the position to be moved around.”

Carter — who played in 12 games and made one start as a true freshman in 2021, recording 26 tackles (one for loss), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery he returned 3 yards for a touchdown — embraces being a versatile member of Clemson’s back seven and is confident that the coaches will put him in the best position to be successful.

“I trust my coaches, I trust that they’ll put in the right position,” he said. “They wouldn’t just be doing anything for no reason. So, I know that they have a plan for me, God has a plan for me. So, I love embracing new roles and just stepping out of my comfort zone.”

Carter certainly isn’t the only versatile player on Clemson’s defense, which also features guys like Andrew Mukuba, Trenton Simpson and others who can move around as well.

Carter believes the versatility and athleticism that Clemson’s defense possesses will present a daunting challenge for the offenses that the Tigers face.

“We have so many different dudes who can play so many different spots, and when you have a defense like that, that’s just so versatile and can just play everywhere, it’s going to give offenses a lot of problems,” he said. “So, I think we’re sitting in a great spot right now with the amount of versatility and just the athletes that we have on this defense. We’re really going to come together and just fight for each other every day. The athleticism that we have is going to be really scary for opposing offenses.”

