Effective: 2022-08-09 19:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized ponding of water. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; South Willamette Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Clackamas, southwestern Marion and north central Linn Counties through 815 PM PDT At 750 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lyons, or 22 miles southeast of Salem, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem, Stayton, Mill City, Lyons, Mehama, Four Corners, Silver Falls, Aumsville, Sublimity and Jordan. In Oregon this includes State Highway 22 east of Salem between mile markers 4 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BENTON COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO