macu.edu
Evangel Experience
Open to Seniors and Transfers. Students attending will get to experience an overnight stay in our residential halls, attend classes, chapel, tour campus, get detailed information on admissions and financial aid, and meet with current student leaders to talk about their campus experience. Thursday evening (February 24th at 6:00 pm) we invite parents to a reception in their honor where they will hear from University leaders and have an open forum to ask questions. Students who attend this event will receive a $1,000 scholarship to MACU for their first year of attendance.
macu.edu
School of Business Leadership
The mission of the School of Business Leadership at Mid-America Christian University is to provide a strong base of knowledge, principles and experiences that will prepare our graduates to enter the business field as capable leaders. Business students will learn from real-world professionals who have experienced great success in their own careers. The School of Business Leadership teaches students interpersonal, oral and written communication skills, functional components of business, critical thinking, leadership principles and more. Students will also gain a deep awareness and appreciation for cultural, ethical and responsible behaviors in a global world.
macu.edu
Master of Arts in Leadership, Higher Education Administration Emphasis
Transform the World of Learning with Online Master’s in Leadership, Higher Education Administration Emphasis. Is your goal a career where you can shape the lives of college and university students and staff? Do you want to take the lead on projects related to academics, operations, and student life? The Master of Arts in Leadership with an emphasis in higher education administration offered at Mid-America Christian University (MACU) in Oklahoma City will develop you into a servant leader who is ethically equipped to meet the challenges of higher education in a global society. You’ll be well-positioned for a stable and rewarding career with a degree in higher education administration. Employment for post-secondary education administrators is projected to grow 8 percent from 2020 to 2030, adding about 14,500 openings annually, on average, over the decade.
macu.edu
MACU Visit Day
Spend the day with us touring campus, hearing about admissions and financial aid at MACU, experience chapel and classes, and meet and greet with MACU students during our day-long MACU Visit Day! Check in begins at 8:30 am and sessions end at 3:00 pm.
macu.edu
School of Arts & Sciences
MACU’s School of Arts and Sciences offers several diverse degree options for both traditional high school graduates and busy adult learners who want to finish their degree or get started for the first time. Our accredited degrees are available 100% online or on-campus through traditional 16-week or accelerated programs for adults.. You’ll get the quality Christian education you desire from experienced instructors who share your strong Christian faith. No matter what degree you pursue, you’ll find that each of our distinct schools offer a faith-based education that will prepare you not only for your chosen degree field, but for your life.
macu.edu
Bachelor of Science, Data Analytics
Jump Start an In-Demand Career With a Data Analytics Degree Online or On Campus. As organizations of all types turn to data for risk analysis and identification of opportunities, the field of data analytics continues to grow exponentially. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, statisticians, information security analysts, and data scientists are among the top 10 fastest growing occupations between 2020 and 2030. As the first in Oklahoma to launch a dedicated Data Analytics Bachelor’s Degree, let Mid-America Christian University (MACU) equip you with the knowledge and skills you need to advance in this promising field.
macu.edu
Bachelor of Science, Cybersecurity
In this increasingly digital world, qualified cybersecurity professionals are in high demand. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that employment of information security analysts will grow 33 percent in the next 10 years, much faster than the average for all occupations, and recent research from McAfee Corp. estimates that cyber criminals take more than $1 trillion from the world economy every year. Both trends are tied to the growing number of data breaches across nearly all industries but particularly to those in health care and financial sectors where privacy and security are of the utmost importance.
macu.edu
Your Gift Can Make an Impact
By giving to MACU, you are allowing students to have the opportunity to gain a life-changing Christian education. MACU students are world-changers. We challenge our students to reach their academic potential by helping them create, collaborate, and innovate for the glory of God through Jesus Christ. WE CREATE. MACU is...
