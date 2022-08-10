Read full article on original website
California doctor says he caught wife dumping Drano in his lemonade after he rigged kitchen with cameras
A California radiologist says he has video evidence of his wife, a dermatologist, spiking his drinks with dangerous household chemicals on multiple occasions – after he developed internal injuries and hid cameras in their kitchen. Irvine police arrested 45-year-old dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu, who also goes by Emily, last...
A simple gesture of Pokeman cards from a school bus driver turned into terror for a Greenland family, according to court documents. Michael Chick, 39, was arrested at his Eliot home Friday and charged with interstate stalking in connection with threats made against the family of the 8-year-old boy he transported to the Greenland Central School, according to United States Attorney Jane E. Young.
The bus driver, identified as 39-year-old Michael Chick, was arrested and charged "with interstate stalking."
A school bus driver faces federal charges alleging he threatened and stalked an 8-year-old boy in New Hampshire. Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, worked as a bus driver for First Student and drove routes in both Greenland and Rye, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. According to court documents,...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Family Kicked Off Delta Flight, Threatened With Jail Time For Refusing To Give Up Toddler's Seat
A family was booted from a Delta flight after refusing to give up their 2-year-old son’s seat. According to The Wrap, the Schear family’s flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles was overbooked when an airline employee asked them to have their 2-year-old son sit on their lap for the flight instead of in the seat he was occupying in his car seat.
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
Wife Shoots Husband After Children at Her Daycare Say He Molested Them. Days Later, He's Charged
Authorities in Washington, D.C., have arrested a 50-year-old Maryland woman for shooting her husband — a retired Baltimore police officer — after he'd been accused of molesting three children who attended the daycare that she owns and operates. Police allege that on July 21, Shanteari Weems shot James...
Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest
A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
Texas boy found dead in washing machine hours after parents reported him missing
A seven-year-old boy was found dead inside a washing machine at his home in Texas, hours after his parents reported him missing to the police on Thursday, 28 July.Troy Khoeler was found in the top-load machine in the garage at the family’s home in Birnam Wood, Harris County.The boy’s parents first told police that he was missing at 4am. He was found by police two hours later after a search of the neighbourhood and other areas.Troy’s cause of death has not been established.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Doorbell camera captures footage of Texas mother later found dead in car at shopping centreDoorbell cam captures footage of Texas mother later found dead in carFlaming wind turbine falls to pieces after being struck by lightning
Teenager arrested after 14-year-old girl found dead at home in Maine
A teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at her family home in Maine last week.Brooke McLaughlin was found dead by her mother Rebecca “Becky” McLaughlin when she arrived at their residence in Mount Vernon, Kennebec County, just after 6pm on 18 July.A 15-year-old boy, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, was charged with intentionally or knowingly causing the death of the girl. He was identified in the court documents on Monday after a hearing in the case at Waterville district court, Portland Press Herald reported.Additional documents...
Teen fatally shoots three siblings in Alaska before allegedly dying by suicide
An Alaska teenager reportedly killed three of his siblings and then turned the gun on himself.Alaska State Troopers said on Thursday that the unidentified 15-year-old opened fire and fatally shot the children at their home in Fairbanks, a city 360 miles north of Anchorage.Around 4.10pm on 16 July, neighbors notified authorities of shots being fired in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision residence.Troopers found four dead children aged five, eight, 15 and 17, and three uninjured children under the age of seven at the home. Authorities confirmed to CBS that all the children, including the suspect, were siblings.The parents were...
Last known photo emerges of little girl Charlie, six, who died of malnutrition in alleged 'house of horror' - as neighbours reveal her mother is 'traumatised': 'She watched her child die'
Just two weeks ago, Charlie - dressed in a baby-pink tracksuit and broad-brimmed hat - posed for a photo at her family home hunched over with her eyes closed. It was the last picture of the six-year-old ever taken before the little girl was found unresponsive at her family's housing commission home in Munno Para, in Adelaide's northern suburbs, in the early hours of Friday morning.
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
A man fell to his death and a 10-year-old boy slipped from his safety harness while crossing China's famous bridge obstacle courses, igniting an uproar over safety concerns
China's popular bridge suspension obstacle courses have come under fire over safety concerns. In separate incidents, a man and a 10-year-old boy fell after slipping from their harnesses. The man fell to his death, while the boy sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. Two people in China fell while taking...
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
A husband and wife were sentenced to 60 days in prison this week for their role in the Jan. 6 riot. John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said. They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions.
Girl, 12, walks over a mile to get help for four-year-old sister after they were both stabbed
An injured 12-year-old girl walked almost a mile to seek help for her four-year-old sister after both were stabbed, it was reported.The four-year-old was found dead in her Longwood home despite her 12-year-old sibling’s efforts to walk a mile away to a McDonald’s restaurant to find help, said Florida police on Thursday.Officers were first called to the Longwood home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue just after 5.30am.Police said the girls’ 39-year-old father Juan Braco Torres was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds.He has since been named a “person of interest” in connection to the stabbings.The elder sister and...
