Greenland, NH

Greenland, NH, School Bus Driver Charged With Stalking 8-Year-Old Boy

A simple gesture of Pokeman cards from a school bus driver turned into terror for a Greenland family, according to court documents. Michael Chick, 39, was arrested at his Eliot home Friday and charged with interstate stalking in connection with threats made against the family of the 8-year-old boy he transported to the Greenland Central School, according to United States Attorney Jane E. Young.
