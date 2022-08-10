Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer
Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video
Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Accidentally Shows A Woman On Livestream, She Runs From Camera
Aside from news about Love Records and his leap back into R&B with a new single, Diddy's love life has been center stage. The mogul's romances have often been discussed internationally with the help of social media, but more recently, his ties to Yung Miami have taken over. The City Girls star began canoodling with Diddy some time ago, and while they were secretive within their first months, they've now put it all out there for the world to see.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Hypebae
Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date of Her Upcoming Single, "Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to announce the release dates of two upcoming projects: her next single and her upcoming Queen Radio episode. Minaj revealed the next Queen Radio episode will drop on August 11. Meanwhile, she’ll release “Freaky Girl” on August 12. Additionally, the rapper is preparing to unleash Nick James, her alter ego for this next era.
Essence
Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance
The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
Megan Thee Stallion – “Pressurelicious” (Feat. Future)
Last time we got a Megan Thee Stallion single, it was “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa. But more music is on the way — last month, the Houston rapper told Rolling Stone how she was working on her forthcoming sophomore album — the follow-up to 2020’s Good News — which she hopes to have out this summer. That brings us up to this week, where Megan announced a forthcoming collab with Future called “Pressurelicious.” Sharing the track artwork on Instagram, she captioned: “Hot Girls Up 10000000000000 points.” Now, the HitKidd-produced track is out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Brings Out Ashanti During Concert, Seems To Reference Irv Gotti
They reunited on the Verzuz stage when Fat Joe and Ja Rule went toe to toe, but in recent days, Nelly and Ashanti have once again been seen together. Much has been said about this former couple following Irv Gotti and Ja's appearance on Drink Champs. The recent episode found Hip Hop reliving the purported love affair involving the Murder Inc boss and his hitmaking singer, but not everyone believed that Gotti should have been speaking about the decades-old romance on a public forum.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reacts To Fat Joe Calling Him A "Sucka" Over Ashanti: "He's Not My Friend"
If there is anyone who knows how to stir the pot and command attention, it's Irv Gotti. The music mogul recently sat down for a revealing interview with Drink Champs, and while he spoke about Murder Inc and its influence, the discussion's most viral takes came from Irv talking at end about Ashanti. The pair reportedly dated 20 years ago while Irv was separated from his wife, and it seems as if he was still a little salty about the end of the relationship.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Soulja Boy Confirms He Doesn’t Have Monkeypox After Posting About Virus On Social Media
Soulja Boy has clearly established that enjoys having bragging rights as the “first rapper” to do pretty much anything, and earlier this week, the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” hitmaker concerned several of his fans after he lead them to believe that he had been infected with he monkeypox virus that has been rapidly spreading across the nation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Diddy’s Mom Interrupts His Instagram Live to Voice Her Distaste for Mase – Watch
Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, recently interrupted her son's Instagram Live video to express her distaste for Ma$e. On July 23, Diddy hit up IG Live with a message of gratitude to the artists who contributed to Puff's 1997 debut album, No Way Out, in light of the classic LP's 25th anniversary. While the "Victory" rapper was giving it up to some of the key players of the "Puff Daddy & The Family" era, Diddy's mom cut him off mid-sentence when he mentioned Ma$e, who was once one of the top acts at Bad Boy Entertainment but has since fallen out with the legendary exec.
Megan Thee Stallion Enters The Pynk In Latest Episode Of ‘P-Valley’
Click here to read the full article. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 2 of Starz’s series, P-Valley. Megan Thee Stallion, aka Tina Snow, made her grand entrance as any true Houston hottie would in the latest episode of P-Valley. In season two’s penultimate episode, Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) returns to The Pynk for the grand re-re-re-opening, alongside Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) and Stallion’s character for a performance and showdown that put season one’s “Murda Night” to shame.More from VIBE.com'P-Valley' Cast And Creator Talk The Show's Authenticity And What To Expect In Season 2Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon'...
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tiffany Haddish & Yung Miami Star In Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Music Video Directed By Teyana Taylor
Just over a month ago, Diddy dropped off his upbeat breakup track "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller. At the time, the single raised eyebrows as some thought the lyrics were targeted towards Sean Combs' ex, Cassie, but now, it's caught our attention once again, for entirely different reasons. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Drake Pokes Fun of Tattoo His Dad Got of the Rapper’s Face: ‘Why You Do Me Like This’
Five years after Dennis Graham got a tattoo of son Drake’s face on his arm, the Toronto rapper took to Instagram to poke fun at the tribute. “@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family,” Drake captioned a picture of the tattoo, alongside several laughing emojis.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rick Ross Is Looking For Someone To Feed His Lion Cubs When They Arrive At The Promise Land
Back in May, Rick Ross revealed to his Instagram followers that he was eager to bring some pet cats to his Georgia estate, The Promise Land, though the creatures he has on the way are much bigger than the usual four-legged friends people keep at their home. On Tuesday (August...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lori Harvey Talks Dating: "If It's No Longer Serving Me, I'mma Move On"
Her love life has been on full display for years and as she moves from one relationship to the next, Lori Harvey has faced severe criticism. The model has been enjoying her dating life just as any other person would, but because she's often publicly tied to some of the biggest stars in the industry—or at least the most influential—she has often faced backlash over her choices. In recent years, she reportedly had romances with Sean "Diddy" Combs, Future, and Michael B. Jordan, and in a chat with Teyana Taylor for Bumble's Luv2SeeIt series, Harvey dished on her dating life.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy's Engineer Jason "Cheese" Goldberg Discusses "The Last Slimeto" Sessions & How "Heart & Soul" Helped Reignite The Creative Spark
Engineers play a bigger role in the creative process, even if the job description is quite technical. Take Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, for example – the diamond-certified engineer behind many of NBA Youngboy’s latest releases. Over the past few years, he’s not only locked in with Youngboy to make sure his records sound crispy but he’s taken on a few other roles, as well, that practically makes him more of a record producer than an engineer.
NBA・
Comments / 0