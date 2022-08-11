ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cost of living: Sunak says government has moral responsibility to help in crisis

By Emily Atkinson and Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak has said the Government has a “moral responsibility” to help families through the cost-of-living crisis as he promised billions of pounds in additional support.

The former chancellor, who has acknowledged he is trailing foreign secretary Liz Truss in the race for No 10, insisted that he would rather lose than promise “false things I can’t deliver”.

Earlier, Ms Truss - who had previously opposed further “handouts” - denied that she had ruled out additional direct help for families struggling with soaring energy bills.

She said that if she became prime minister on September 5, she would instruct the chancellor to look at the issue “in the round” and to come up with a solution.

“If I am elected as your prime minister I will make sure the chancellor has an emergency budget and looks at this issue in the round and sorts this issue out,” she told a GB News audience.

Mr Sunak’s supporters said she appeared to be backing away from her previous position.

“This is a major U-turn on the biggest issue currently facing the country,” a campaign spokesman said.

See below for what was our live coverage on 10 August:

